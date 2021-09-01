Tereza Joanne Boat Played Host to The Afro-Boat-Party-2021

Held on Sunday August Bank Holiday in London, this year’s Afro-Boat-Party did not disappoint it patrons at all. From the upper deck right to the basement, promoter PM made sure he got it right.

Even though this year’s location for the annual boat party was changed given the protocols by the pandemic, patrons were still not bothered, nonetheless.

They rather came in their droves to grace the party which they had missed in the year 2020 due to the same pandemic.

One would have thought that moving the party from the fringes of Waterloo to the hinges of the River Thames in East London, would have been a herculean task to some revellers, but that was not the case with the number of cars that were parked at the venue.

The Afro-Boat-Party is growing from being a Ghanaian community-based party into an all-encompassing community party.

This is because, there were Eritreans, Spanish, English and Indians all mingling in unison to have some fun.

The DJs and MCs on the night did not disappoint at all with Clarke Pentoa leading the charge by warming the crowd up with some reggae vibrations.

DJ Slim later took over to show the patrons how to get ready for the main function by playing hits and hits upon hits.

While all these were on going on the upper deck of the boat, some patrons were lounging to some kebabs and other food stuff from Pop Grill Kitchen, which is a cuisine manned by solely men.

As at 7pm, patrons were still on the upper-deck enjoying the ambience and experience of The Afro-Boat-Party and refusing to go downstairs for the main event. DJ Eddie K. really had to stop playing for the ravers to get down.

So, the main party started about 8 o’ clock with DJ Sexy Rexy on some R & B vibes. After which DJ invisible took it away in his usual play mode, by making the crowd hyper and hyper.

After invisible came the night’s main DJ The PM, who also doubles as the main promoter of the Afro-Boat-Party.

He made sure the crowd were happy and wanting to come back next year, all with the help of L. Dubzy and DJ Foss on the Mic.

Speaking to ‘The PM’ in the stead of a promoter with regards to the event and the change of the boat’s location he said: “I think this year, the most important thing was to keep everybody safe.

“When we started from Waterloo Festival Pier, the boat moves around on the River Thames which means we have limited ventilation, and I didn’t think it was responsible to organise a boat party that moves.

“Because there will not be enough space for people to move around. Whereas, in the case of Tereza Joanne Boat, it is stationary and anchored. So, there is enough spaces for people to either roam on the upper deck, the basement or even go to the car park for some fresh air.”

In a related conversation Lady Vee who is the assistant coordinator of The Afro-Boat-Party said patrons should expect: “Lots of music, Food and fun.”

Most Ghanaians still came in their numbers to have fun Afro-style. Let’s see what next year brings in its trail as far as The Afro-Boat-Party-2022 is concerned.

BY WILFRED CLARKE.