Terminal 2 Adinkra Lounge Relaunched at Kotoka International Airport

Aviance Ghana Limited, the leading full-service airline ground handling and cargo company in Ghana, has relaunched the refurbished Adinkra Lounge at Kotoka International Airport, Terminal 2. The refurbishment was designed to enhance the domestic passenger travel experience.

The event, held on Friday, October 27, 2023, brought together Aviance’s partners, including Diageo, Atlantic Catering, Africa World Airlines, Ghana Airports Company, Stanbic Bank, and Passion Air, to witness the latest transformation of the lounge.

The lounge, which can be accessed by travelers through the airlines during booking or by walk-in, is located adjacent to gate 3 in the departure hall. It provides patrons with access to a comfortable air-conditioned seating area, Wi-Fi, television, bar, and other amenities.

With the increasing number of passengers using the terminal as well as the growing demand for a lasting positive travel experience the improvement of the lounge by Aviance underpins the company’s commitment in stepping up its game in meeting the expectation of passengers by providing a unique and memorable lounge experience.

“We have grown in Ghana and our strategy is to grow in domestic regions…Our strategy now is to get more people into this service and to make this lounge as good as the lounge (Adinkra Lounge) in Terminal 3, said Mark Kamis, Managing Director, Aviance Ghana Limited.

Representatives from Africa World Airlines and Passion Air, two of Aviance’s partner airlines, expressed their delight in seeing the transformation of the lounge, believing it will enhance the overall travel experience of passengers flying to Kumasi, Tamale, Wa, Takoradi, and Sunyani.

Aviance Ghana Limited is a certified and regulated IATA ISAGO ground handler.