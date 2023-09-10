Terrorist attack in Mali condemned by Tunisia

Tunisia strongly condemned the twin terrorist attacks in northeastern Mali, which have claimed at least 64 lives, the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday in a statement.

The statement expressed Tunisia’s solidarity with the families of the victims and the injured and reiterated its full support for Mali in its fight against terrorism.

The ministry also stressed the need for concerted efforts among the various parties of the international community to combat terrorism and address its deep causes.

The dual attacks, which took place on Thursday, targeted a passenger boat on a waterway and a military camp in northeastern Mali, killing 49 civilians and 15 soldiers, according to a statement from Mali’s interim government.

The Group to Support Islam and Muslims, a jihadist organization affiliated with al-Qaida, had claimed responsibility for the attacks, the statement added.

Since 2012, Mali has been plagued by insurgencies, jihadist incursions, and inter-community violence that have left thousands of people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.