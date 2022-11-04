Tertiary institutions urged to strengthen capacities in the export sector

Universities and other tertiary institutions have been urged to strengthen human capacity and skills development to effectively support the country’s export development strategy.

They should place emphasis on entrepreneurship development and the promotion of business initiatives, especially in the non-traditional export sector to increase the production base and boost exports in that area.

Mr Osman Mamuda, Ashanti Regional Head of the Ministry of Trade, who made the appeal, said increasing the country’s export base and reducing imports was the surest way to strengthen the local currency and stabilize the economy.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Kumasi, he said there was the need for a conscious strategy to increase the volumes of local production to boost exports, especially on non-traditional goods.

Mr Mamuda pointed out that the over reliance on imports had been the major cause of the country’s economic woes and called for concerted efforts by all to change the narratives.

Mr Andy Ampofo, a Deputy Director at the Ejisu Municipal assembly, said the national export development strategy together with other initiatives being implemented by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), would help encourage and boost the potentials of young entrepreneurs in the export trade.

He said adding value to raw materials before export would not only help create employment, but would also increase the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

Mr Ampofo said the Guided Trade Initiative (GTI), which seeks to test the operational, institutional, legal and trade policy environment under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) would strengthen trade relations among partners.

He urged young entrepreneurs to take advantage of AfCFTA and enter into the export sector to help increase the country’s exports.