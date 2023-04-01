Tertiary students urged to seek other skills at their leisure

Mr Albert Ankrah, Chief Executive Officer, Africa Heath Supplies Limited, has urged tertiary students to learn the craft of occupying their leisure periods with work that guarantees skills acquisition.

He said it was important for students to avail themselves of opportunities within their immediate environment during vacation or leisure hours, even though such offers might not offer high remuneration.

Doing so, he said, would help sharpen their skills and provide them with the needed experience to take up good jobs.

“Don’t wait for job vacancies, walk into organisations and say you are looking for any opportunity to volunteer” he said, during a leadership summit organised by the Regent University College of Science and Technology in Accra.

The event formed part of activities to mark the 17th Parliamentary Week Celebration.

Mr Ankrah, an alumnus of the University who at various times worked at the Public Relations Department, as a Personal Assistant and a Manger for the school, said the “breakthrough for students lies in their ability to identify and solve problems in their environment.”

His breakthrough, he said, came after an encounter with neonatal jaundice at the hospital when his child had the condition.

The life changing experience, he noted, made him identify the need for a firefly phototherapy machine which led him into the business of supplying the equipment to various health facilities to fight the deadly condition.

He advised students to also be financially disciplined, build credibility, take appearance seriously, develop a servant attitude to learn, be ready for criticisms and develop thick skin, and be willing to help others.

Ms Dzifa Amoa, a Communication and Customer Experience Consultant, also urged students as aspiring leaders to nurture the skill of effective communication.

This, she said, entailed having a clear vision and communicating it to team members, taking feedback and leading by example through action.