TESCON contribution to “break the 8-year” agenda critical – Dr. Nyarko

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has underscored the significant role of Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) in achieving the “break the eight-year” agenda of the NPP in 2024 elections.

He said members of the students’ wing of the Party would have to play key roles in ensuring that the NPP decisively won the 2024 polls to retain power and continue to implement various interventions aimed at transforming the country.

Speaking at a fresher’s orientation and inauguration of TESCON ladies at SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College (SDANMTC) in Kumasi, Dr Nyarko reminded them of the critical roles played by their predecessors for the Party to achieve its goal of winning political power.

It was on the theme: “Re-energizing TESCON SDANMTC through health to break the eight-year” rule.

“TESCON owes it a duty to ensure that the youth of the Party are positioned well and will be a main pillar that will drive us to breaking the eight-year rule,” he stated.

He advised them to prepare their minds and be part of the decision-making process, so that breaking the eight-year rule would not be a cliché but a reality.

The MP also used the opportunity to challenge the youth to pursue their dreams and not to be drawn back by challenges.

Dr. Nyarko reminded them of the youthful appointees in the current government and said most of them started their political journey as TESCON members and as a result of hard work and determination, were enjoying the fruit of their labour.

“Ensure that what you have set out to achieve becomes a reality despite the impediments that come your way.

“Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, Mr. Sammi Awuku and others all aspire as TESCON members and are in enviable positions today, so don’t give up,” he advised.

Dr. Nyarko said President Akufo-Addo had been given the opportunity to serve the country, and therefore, members of the Party, including TESCON, must support him to turnaround the Ghanaian economy.

He catalogued a number of initiatives undertaken by the government upon assumption of office such as the issuing of national identity cards, the digital address system, restoration of nursing and teacher training allowances as well as the introduction of NABCO.

Dr. Nyarko commended members of TESCON for their support and urged them to work harder to protect the Party’s interest and called for a renewed commitment on the part of TESCON to work to sustain what was good for the country.

Ms. Yvonne Sarpong Arhin, the President of TESCON, SDANMTC, commended the MP for honouring their invitation, and presented a citation to him.