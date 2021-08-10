TESCON members tasked to sell ideals of NPP

Members of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been tasked to ensure a united front and concentrate on selling the ideals of the Party to make it formidable to win Election 2024.

Mr. Kenneth Kweku Kaunda, the Deputy Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP, said the Party was heavily counting on TESCON members to retain political power in 2024 and break the eight year rule in the country.

He was addressing members of the Dadiesoaba Nursing and Midwifery Training College (NMTC) branch of TESCON at a general meeting held at Dadiesoaba in the Ahafo Region.

Mr. Kaunda underlined the importance of the leadership of the NPP to adequately support and re-brand to make TESCON more attractive to motivate and position members well to undertake vigorous political campaign outreaches at the grassroots.

He pledged his commitment to provide logistical and financial assistance to the branch, and asked the members to guard against complacency, reach out to the voting population at the grassroots level and explain government policies and social intervention programmes to them.

Mr. Kaunda noted it was only when the masses understood government poverty intervention programmes and ideologies and philosophies of the NPP that they could make informed decisions and vote to retain the NPP government.

He commended the TESCON branch for their commitment and loyalty to the NPP in the Region, and hoped that they would persuade more students to join and support government policies and programmes to better the lives of the citizenry.