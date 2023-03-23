TESCON urged to help NPP break the eight

Mr Joseph Adjei-Banin, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Assin Central Constituency, has urged members of the Tertiary Students Confideracy (TESCON) to remain resolute and united and concentrate on helping the party to break the ‘eight’.

He underlined the importance of members to make TESCON attractive, motivate and position members well to undertake vigorous political campaign outreaches at the grassroots.

Mr Adjei-Banin was addressing members of Foso College of Education (FOSCO), branch of TESCON during an orientation, entrepreneurship and skills training programme on the theme: ”The role of TESCON in breaking the eight.”

He encouraged them to stick to the founding principles of TESCON, which was the intellectual organ and the number one breeding ground for future leaders of the party and the nation at large.

Touching on the theme, Mr Adjei-Banin said the party would be counting on TESCON to work to help the party retain political power and break the eight-year governance rule in the country.

He advised them to propagate the good policies and programmes of the party in government, adding that the Nana Akufo-Addo led administration had laid a solid foundation to transform the economy of the country as well as the lives of Ghanaians.

He commended the TESCON branch for their commitment and loyalty to the party in the constituency and expressed the hope that they would persuade more students to join and support government policies and programmes to better the lives of the citizenry.

He donated GHC2,000.00 to the group and $1,000.00 to support future activities of TESCON.