Teshie 50 Cent Group leader arrested over an alleged attempted murder

Adayoro Patrick Tettey, the Leader of the 50 Cent Gangster Group at Teshie, has been arrested for allegedly shooting a former member of the group.

Tettey, popularly known as Kofi Soldier was arrested at Atimpoku in the Eastern Region on October 4, 2023.

He was being tracked by the National Operations Department of Ghana Police Service for other related illegal acts before his eventual arrest in the Eastern Region.

Tetteh has been charged with attempted murder, use of offensive weapon and possession of ammunition without lawful excuse.

The LEKMA District Court presided over Bianca Adwoa Osei-Sarfo did not take Tettey’s plea.

The accused person has been remanded into police custody to reappear on October 23, 2023, pending further investigations into the matter.

The case as presented by the prosecution is that the Complainant, Eric Sowah Adjetey, is a farmer residing at Teshie while the accused Adayoro Patrick Tettey, alias Kofi soldier, a leader of 50 Cent Gangster Group, is also a resident of Teshie.

The prosecution said prior to the last Teshie Homowo Festival, Tettey and his accomplices- Timaya and Ogede (currently at large), known members of 50 Cent Gangster Group, reportedly issued several threats on the life of the complainant for his decision to disassociate himself from the Group, which was initially formed as a fun club to entertain people during festivals.

The court heard that the disassociation of the complainant from the Group was because the accused and his accomplices had “turned the group upside down”.

On September 22, 2023, about 7:30am, at Teshie Nyomo Charwaynaa, the prosecution said, while the customs and traditions, which formed part of the Teshie Homowo Festival were on going, the accused without any provocation, allegedly pulled a pistol, fired shots into the air and shot the complainant on his left hip in the presence of witnesses and fled.

The prosecution said the complainant fell instantly and was rushed to the LEKMA Hospital for treatment by witnesses.

According to prosecution, a report was made to the Police.

It said Timaya and Ogede allegedly followed up to the hospital where the complainant was and issued further threats of making sure that he was killed.

The prosecution said on October 4, 2023, Kofi Soldier, who had been declared wanted by National Operations Department of Ghana Police Service for other related acts was tracked to Atimpoko in the Eastern Region and arrested.

It said Tettey was handed over to the police at Nungua to assist in investigation.

The prosecution said when Tettey’s house was searched, one round of GR 32 AAA live ammunition and a camouflage jacket believed to be used by the accused to disguise himself to enable him escape from the scene on the day he shot the complainant, were retrieved.

Defense Counsel Abdul Gafar Ablorh Abordo said he would apply for bail at the High Court for his client.