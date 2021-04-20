FILED - April 21, 2020, Hangzhou, Hangzhou, China: ZhejiangÃ¯ÂŒÅ’CHINA-Customers buy electric cars at a tesla store in hangzhou, east China's zhejiang province, April 21, 2020...On the same day, tesla began to broadcast live activities on an e-commerce platform for eight days in a row. During the broadcast, tesla will give out rights such as children's electric car, 48-hour test drive right of Model 3 and charging coupon. This is tesla's latest move after it announced last week that it would open an official flagship store in a Chinese e-commerce platform...It is understood that due to the impact of COVID 19 epidemic on offline consumption, tesla has maintained the popularity with users through online live broadcasting since February this year. Some auto industry experts said that at present, the global enterprise digitization process is accelerating comprehensively, tesla cooperated with the third-party e-commerce platform, which will increase tesla's touch points in the e-commerce digital market. (Credit Image: © SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire Photo: Longwei/SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire/dpa
FILED - April 21, 2020, Hangzhou, Hangzhou, China: ZhejiangÃ¯ÂŒÅ’CHINA-Customers buy electric cars at a tesla store in hangzhou, east China's zhejiang province, April 21, 2020...On the same day, tesla began to broadcast live activities on an e-commerce platform for eight days in a row. During the broadcast, tesla will give out rights such as children's electric car, 48-hour test drive right of Model 3 and charging coupon. This is tesla's latest move after it announced last week that it would open an official flagship store in a Chinese e-commerce platform...It is understood that due to the impact of COVID 19 epidemic on offline consumption, tesla has maintained the popularity with users through online live broadcasting since February this year. Some auto industry experts said that at present, the global enterprise digitization process is accelerating comprehensively, tesla cooperated with the third-party e-commerce platform, which will increase tesla's touch points in the e-commerce digital market. (Credit Image: © SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire Photo: Longwei/SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire/dpa

After two men died in the crash of a Tesla that police believe no one was driving, company chief Elon Musk said the vehicle did not have the autopilot system switched on, according to initial findings.

“Data logs recovered so far show Autopilot was not enabled,” Musk wrote on Twitter Monday, in the company’s first reaction to the accident in Texas on Saturday.

Police had said after preliminary investigations they were “almost 99.9 per cent sure” that no one was behind the wheel, according to the Wall Street Journal.

One of the men was found in the passenger seat and the other in the rear seat. The car crashed into a tree and was burned out after the accident.

Accident investigators from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) travelled to the scene on Monday.

Police admitted from the start it was unclear whether driving assistance was switched on at the time of the accident.

Tesla should have the data to clarify that – in previous accidents, the company was able to specify exactly how many seconds before impact the steering wheel was last moved.

In his tweet, Musk also pointed to the fact that the street the car was travelling on did not have lane lines, which the system requires to activate.

Tesla’s official advice to customers on the autopilot system is that it is only an assistance tool and there should always be a person in the driving seat with their hands on the wheel.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleUnited States to issue ‘Do Not Travel’ advisories to 80 percent of countries
Next articlePress freedom index no longer includes Germany among leading nations
Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
https://www.dpa-international.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here