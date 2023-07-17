Tesla founder Elon Musk Net Worth pegged at US$250

The self-made billionaire and Tesla founder, Elon Musk, has solidified his position as the world’s richest man, boasting a staggering net worth of $250.4 billion at the time of this report.

This record-breaking figure represents an impressive $11 billion increase in just the past five days.

Initially, Elon’s net worth was pegged at $239 billion per Forbes Billionaire Index.

It is important to note that his previous net worth surged by a remarkable $107 billion in just seven months.

At the age of 52, Elon Musk’s income streams primarily flow from his substantial stakes in Tesla and his current ownership of Twitter, which he acquired for an astounding $44 billion.

Musk’s financial journey has been the subject of news headlines, particularly when he briefly lost his position as the richest billionaire to Bernard Arnault a few months back, only to reclaim his throne with a net worth of $192 billion.

Despite experiencing fluctuations, Musk’s Tesla shares have continued to gain momentum, especially after he acquired Twitter.

It is worth mentioning that Tesla stock experienced a dip, hitting a two-year low in November 2022, dropping to $167.87, the lowest point since November 2020.

Forbes has reported that Elon Musk owns approximately 23% of Tesla, according to a regulatory filing in April 2023. Additionally, he holds around 304 million exercisable stock options from his 2018 compensation package.

Elon Musk’s journey to $250 billion

As Tesla’s largest individual shareholder, owning a whopping 412.6 million shares, Musk witnessed shares surge to $281.38 as the market closed, with the initial share price standing at approximately $277, according to market watch.

Furthermore, Musk’s SpaceX, founded in 2002, currently holds a valuation of $127 billion after a successful funding round in May 2022, representing a remarkable fourfold increase in just three years.

Despite facing numerous setbacks, Elon Musk’s unwavering determination has allowed him to bounce back from various lows.

This tenacious attitude to life has been a driving force behind his continuous pursuit of innovation and success.

Looking back, Tesla stock hit a two-year low in November, with shares falling to $167.87, largely influenced by a stock price drop that occurred following Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.

Elon Musk’s net worth of $250.4 billion is a testament to his extraordinary tenacity and exceptional business acumen. Recently, he spoke candidly about Twitter’s dwindling revenue, disclosing that the platform is currently grappling with a 50% drop in advertising revenue and a significant “heavy debt load,” leading to a negative cash flow.

In response to business advice from a follower, the billionaire owner tweeted, “Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else.”

This statement exemplifies Musk’s pragmatic approach to business, focusing on achieving positive financial outcomes before considering further endeavours.

Elon Musk’s journey as the world’s richest man has been nothing short of awe-inspiring, driven by his relentless pursuit of greatness and unrivalled innovation.

As he continues to leave an indelible mark on the global landscape, the world eagerly watches to witness what visionary breakthroughs he will achieve next.