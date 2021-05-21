FILED - April 21, 2020, Hangzhou, Hangzhou, China: ZhejiangÃ¯ÂŒÅ’CHINA-Customers buy electric cars at a tesla store in hangzhou, east China's zhejiang province, April 21, 2020...On the same day, tesla began to broadcast live activities on an e-commerce platform for eight days in a row. During the broadcast, tesla will give out rights such as children's electric car, 48-hour test drive right of Model 3 and charging coupon. This is tesla's latest move after it announced last week that it would open an official flagship store in a Chinese e-commerce platform...It is understood that due to the impact of COVID 19 epidemic on offline consumption, tesla has maintained the popularity with users through online live broadcasting since February this year. Some auto industry experts said that at present, the global enterprise digitization process is accelerating comprehensively, tesla cooperated with the third-party e-commerce platform, which will increase tesla's touch points in the e-commerce digital market. (Credit Image: © SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire Photo: Longwei/SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire/dpa
Tesla will look at building more factories in new countries over time and Russia may be considered for one of the sites, Elon Musk, the CEO of the electric car company, said Friday.

Tesla has several factories in the US, one in China, and is building one in Berlin.

“Over time we will look to have factories in other parts of the world, and potentially Russia,” Musk said at Russian educational marathon “New Knowledge,” which he was attending online.

In terms of service centers for the cars, Tesla is “close to establishing presence in Russia,” Musk said, adding that the electric car company was thinking of doing the same for Kazakhstan and neighboring countries.

SPUTNIK NEWS SERVICE
https://sputniknews.com/

