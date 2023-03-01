Tesla to Invest US$5 Billion in Plant in Mexico

US electric car manufacturer Tesla will invest about $5 billion in building a plant in Mexico, Martha Delgado, the Latin American country’s deputy secretary for multilateral affairs, said on Wednesday.

“We attracted about $5 billion to build the world’s largest electric car plant in Mexico,” Delgado tweeted, adding that the construction of the plant was the result of 14 months of work.

She also said that Mexico would continue to cooperate with Tesla.

On Tuesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that Tesla would build its plant in the city of Monterrey in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.

