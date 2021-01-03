dpa/GNA – The US electric car manufacturer Tesla produced and delivered more cars than ever in the last quarter of 2020, according to a company statement released on Saturday.

Tesla topped its previous high, recorded in the third quarter, by a significant margin: in the last quarter, it delivered 180,570 vehicles, versus just under 140,000 in the one before.

As a whole, the California-based company was able to increase deliveries by 36 per cent, to 499,550 cars – nearly meeting its self-determined goal of delivering half-a-million vehicles.

2020 was an extraordinary year for Tesla and chief executive officer Elon Musk, who became one of the richest men in the world at age 49 thanks to soaring share prices. Tesla’s stock market value rose by more than 700 per cent in 2020, to just under 670 billion dollars.