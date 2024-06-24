Tether Announces Strategic Shift Towards Community-Driven Blockchain Support

Today, Tether, a leading issuer of stablecoins, has unveiled plans for a strategic transition aimed at bolstering its commitment to fostering a robust and innovative blockchain ecosystem.

Central to this initiative is a dedicated focus on supporting USD₮ and other tokens across blockchain networks that align closely with community interests and technological advancements.

“We continuously evaluate blockchain transport layers to ensure optimal security, usability, and sustainability for USD₮,” stated a spokesperson from Tether. “Our decisions are guided by community feedback and our commitment to enhancing security and efficiency within the crypto ecosystem.”

In line with this strategy, Tether has announced the cessation of USD₮ support on EOS and Algorand blockchains. The decision reflects a strategic reallocation of resources towards platforms that better meet community needs and uphold stringent security standards.

Key details of the transition include:

Immediate Action: Tether will cease the issuance of USD₮ on EOS and Algorand effective immediately from June 24, 2024.

Tether will cease the issuance of USD₮ on EOS and Algorand effective immediately from June 24, 2024. Continued Support: USD₮ holders on EOS and Algorand can continue to redeem tokens as usual for the next 12 months, with further updates pending review at that time.

“We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for our users,” affirmed the spokesperson. “Maintaining a smooth user experience remains our top priority as we navigate this evolution in blockchain support.”

Tether encourages community engagement to explore expanded use cases for USD₮ across diverse blockchain protocols. The company remains steadfast in its mission to advance a sustainable and inclusive financial ecosystem on a global scale.