Tetra Tech Wins $19.5 Million USAID Water and Energy for Food Innovation Hub Contract

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded the Company a four-year, $19.5 million, single-award contract to implement the Water and Energy for Food (WE4F) Southern and Central Africa Regional Innovation Hub in collaboration with Open Capital Advisors and the International Water Management Institute. WE4F focuses on scaling water-energy-food nexus innovations to enhance sustainable food production; increase income for marginalized populations; and promote biodiversity, climate, and environmental resilience.

Tetra Tech energy specialists will support the development and management of the Regional Innovation Hub to identify water-energy-food nexus companies throughout the region. Tetra Tech will support these companies to grow their operations through customized technical assistance that will increase food production through sustainable water and energy usage.

“Tetra Tech has supported USAID’s energy reform programs—including utility modernization and deployment of advanced off-grid power solutions—in Sub-Saharan Africa for more than 30 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science® approach to create sustainable water and clean energy solutions that build climate resilience and economic prosperity.”

