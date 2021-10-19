Tetra Tech Wins $25 Million USAID Water and Sanitation Contract

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded the Company a five-year, $25 million, single-award contract to support the Government of Tanzania in expanding and sustaining the delivery and management of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services in urban and rural settings.

Through the USAID Tanzania Water and Sanitation Activity, Tetra Tech’s team of industry leading water and sanitation experts will provide engineering and technical advisory services to strengthen Tanzania’s capacity to manage water resources infrastructure, and mitigate the impacts of climate change. Tetra Tech also will engage the private sector to stimulate innovation and investment to increase the availability of WASH products and services across Tanzania.

“Tetra Tech has supported USAID to improve access to water and sanitation in developing countries for more than 40 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to support Tanzania to enhance water security and improve community access to critical water and sanitation services.”

