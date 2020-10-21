The Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, has called on the former President Mr John Dramani Mahama to develop the Oppong-Mansie iron ore Mine if elected in the forthcoming election.

He stated that the exploitation of iron ore deposit at Oppong-Mansie would develop the Wassa Amenfi East constituency and the country at large.

Tetrete Sekyim II, made the request when the flagbearer of the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and his entourage called on him at his palace as part of a tour of the Western Region.

The Paramount Chief expressed worry over the number of unfulfilled promises by various governments to reactivate the Oppong-Mansie Mine and urged the former President to ensure that it was operational.

He also commended the Vice-Presidential candidate of the NDC Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang for her mode of campaigning for the December 7 polls.

He emphasized that Prof Opoku Agyeman’s campaign message for this year’s Presidential and Parliamentary election was based on records of the two major political parties, adding that, the electorate would surely decide.