Tetteh Chaie must be retained as NDC Regional Secretary – Boye Quartey

Some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Odododiodoo Constituency of the Greater Accra Region have called on the delegates to retain Mr Tetteh Chaie as Regional Secretary.

According to them their painstaking checks in the region indicate that the incumbent Regional Secretary has demonstrated impressive leadership skills in the area of his work.

Mr Boye Issah Quartey, the Odododiodoo NDC Constituency Organiser and spokesperson for the group, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the leadership qualities of the Greater Accra Regional Secretary helped to raise the number of the parliamentary seats of the party in the region from 13 seats to 20 seats in the 2020 election.

He said Mr Chaie had also improved and made the Regional Secretariat of the party more attractive for constituency executives, hence the call for his re-election to continue with his good works to give the NDC a resounding victory come the 2024 election.

“Ghanaians are looking up to the NDC and will not forgive the party if it fails to wrestle power from this New Patriotic Party’s economic mess, hence the need to vote for a Regional Secretary who is caring, reliable, efficient and effective,” he stated.

Mr Quartey said: “Fr someone who had brought Members of Parliament in the region closer to the Secretariat, former government appointees and constituency executives too, you need nobody to tell you that if we make mistake to reduce the important of Tetteh Chaie, it would have a great impact on the lives of the supporters.”

The Odododiodoo NDC Organiser urged the delegates who would be attending the regional congress to vote massively for Tetteh Chaie to champion the cause of development in the region and to abide by the rules of the game to ensure sanity in the party.