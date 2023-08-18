Tetteh Quarshie Hospital to hold free surgeries in September

A team of surgeons from the United States and their counterparts in Ghana will be conducting free surgeries at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Mampong-Akuapem in the East Region this September.

A statement from the hospital said the surgeries will be in two batches: the first batch is between September 10 and 15, 2023, and the second batch is from September 25 to October 1, 2023.

Ahead of the exercise, there will screening of cases between August 14 and September 1, 2023 (ongoing).

Cases earmarked for free surgery include hernia, prostate, hysterectomy, lipoma, testicular/penis mass and plastic surgery (burns and scars on the hand).

The statement however noted that whereas the surgery itself is free, other requirements like lab tests, x-rays, scans, oxygen and some medication will not be free.

Persons interested in taking advantage of the gesture are also required to come along with their NHIS cards.

