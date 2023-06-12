Tetteh Wakah Cannot Take Decisions For Us – Prampram Kingmakers Fumes @ House Of Chiefs

Kingmakers, elders, and natives of the Prampram traditional area have bared their teeth against the national house of Chiefs and the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs for allowing an illegitimate chief to vote in support of a decision by the house to relax the law on the ban of noise making for churches within the region.

Last month, the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs agreed in unionism to relax the laws on the annual ban on noise making which is observed for weeks in preparedness towards the Homowo festival celebrated annually by the various Ga communities. However, this year’s directive has been relaxed in some aspect to at least allow churches clap or use PA system during their service, a decision that has since been met with an uproar of anger and disappointment from the various Ga communities.

In view of this, the Chiefs and People of Prampram, led by their Kingmakers, have chastised the regional House of Chiefs for kowtowing to external forces to allow such an error to be perpetrated. According to them, their so-called representative Nene Tetteh Wakah who parades himself as chief of Prampram and was a supporter to that decision, does not represent the people of Prampram and can never be a mouthpiece for Prampram, since he is an illegitimate individual who should not have been allowed to partake in the voting or decision process in the first place.

According to the kingmakers, the Dzaasetse who in the absence of a chief (since Prampram does not have a chief) should have been the one to have voted or decide for the people of Prampram as to whether or not they support the said decision to relax the last on the ban of drumming.

They claim the Dzaasetse who is in the person of Numo Osabu Abbey IV would have outrightly rejected the tabled motion since he is very keen to the traditions and customs of the Ga land and wouldn’t have been a supporter to this injustice served on the people of the Ga land with the help of persons who are only interested in their parochial interest.

They warned that Prampram would ensure churches, groups, or individuals adhered to all the ban on drumming to it full extent without fear or favour, since the need to preserve the customs and dignity of the Ga Adangme land is realised.