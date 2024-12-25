Tewin Consults Holds Tema Annual Festival

Source: Augustine Mawutor Egbenya

Every Christmas Eve, TEWIN Consults organises the Tema Annual Festival to create awareness about healthy walking. The event benefits participants physically, mentally, emotionally, socially, and environmentally.

5 friends founded the Tema Annual Festival about 15 years ago when they embarked on a health walk. Since then, the company has organised the exercise every 24th day of December.

It has attracted hundreds of people across the communities, including the young, old, disabled, politicians, and celebrities.

It is an event that encourages regular walking to help reduce the risk of heart disease by strengthening the heart and improving circulation; burning calories, which can contribute to weight loss or maintaining a healthy weight; toning the legs and abdomen muscles abdomen, and can also improve bone density; making the body more resistant to illnesses; improving blood flow and increases oxygen supply to your muscles, making you feel more energetic; lowering stress levels and improving mood by releasing endorphins, which are natural mood lifters; improving memory and reducing the risk of cognitive decline; helping clear the mind and boosting creative thinking; socialising and strengthening relationships; and reducing carbon footprints and pollution.

The NDC’s Tema Central constituency parliamentary, Ebi Bright, and the outgoing member of parliament from the NPP side, Hon. Ives Hanson known as Nii Noi, graced the occasion.

Hon. Ives Hanson urged the Tema Central constituents to love one another and embrace peace. He also assured them and citizens outside the electoral area of his unflinching support.

Mr Sylvester Yankey, the first vice chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) thanked the people of Tema Central for electing Charles Forson the constituency’s member of parliament for the 9th parliament.

Hon. Sobreh, the Presiding Member of Tema Central also thanked the electorates for endorsing Hon. Charles Forson by voting for him.

Hon. Ebi Bright, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Tema Central, spoke to the festival attendees. She promised to be resilient and promote community development. She also touched on the controversy surrounding her parliamentary status, saying she remained the substantive Tema Central MP-elect and vowed to protect and defend the electorates’ votes. She wished everyone Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance.

It would be recalled that the Tema West Electoral Commission Returning Officer pronounced Ebi Bright the winner of the December 7, 2024, parliamentary elections. However, a few days later the Electoral Commission conducted a re-collation and declared the New Patriotic Party candidate, Charles Forson, the duly elected MP. The re-collation and uncertainty concerning who won the 2024 Tema Central parliamentary elections ruffled the feathers of Ghanaians, with the rival political parties, NDC and NPP, claiming victory.