The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) is only expecting positive and quick response from government, Mr. Mathew Abeaba Abereniya, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions Industrial Relations Officer (IRO) of the Union has said.

He noted “government though has acted timely in response to our strike action, we are looking forward to hear the swift action yields the expected outcome”.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr. Abereniya commended the stakeholders for their immediate action that came out with a communiqué for positive way forward.

He explained Mr. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the acting Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, the Fare Wages and Salary Commission and other relevant stakeholders held an instant response meeting when the strike action began and hoped that move would meet the anticipation of the Union members.

The IRO said the Union started working on the improvement of their condition of services which include the issue of non-payment of basic allowances and other motivational packages due members at the public traditional universities since 2017.

Touching on Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Mr. Abereniya implored Union members and the entire schools authorities to beef up preventive measures and protocols to avoid spread of the virus in the schools.

He said the government could endeavour to protect the students by supplying personal protective equipment, but enforcement to ensure compliance with directives and adherence to protocols in the schools rested on the shoulders of the teachers and schools authorities.