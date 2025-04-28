TGP International joins forces with renowned Chef Kiran Jethwa to shape the future of hospitality in Africa

Chef Kiran Jethwa at Seven Seafood & Grill

NAIROBI, Kenya, 28 April 2025-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- TGP International, a global 360° hospitality agency, has announced a strategic partnership with renowned celebrity chef and entrepreneur Kiran Jethwa, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Africa’s fast-growing hospitality sector.

The collaboration positions Kiran as a key ambassador for TGP International’s initiatives in Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda and across the broader African continent, bringing together deep local insight and international expertise to support a new wave of culinary innovation and F&B-driven placemaking across the region.

“As the hospitality landscape across Africa evolves, we’re seeing a real appetite for tailored, experience-led F&B solutions,” says Simon Wright, Founder and Chairman of TGP International. “Kiran’s expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, and cultural connection will be instrumental in shaping how we serve this exciting and diverse market.”

TGP International is globally recognised for its award-winning F&B solutions with a growing portfolio of projects that demonstrate the power of F&B to drive community development and placemaking. By collaborating with stakeholders across the hospitality industry, property sector, and commercial real estate, TGP helps create environments where dining becomes a catalyst for community, culture and economic growth.

Seven Seafood & Grill at Alkebulan

Kiran Jethwa is well known for his entrepreneurial ventures such as Seven Seafood & Grill, Rahisi Foods, and The Kenyan Good Food Company, as well as for his acclaimed appearances on shows like Chef vs Wild (Disney+), The Great Kenyan Bake Off (BBC Lifestyle), and The Fearless Chef (National Geographic). His longstanding collaboration with TGP includes the launch of Seven Seafood & Grill at Alkebulan, the world’s first African dining hall, conceptualised in partnership with Chef Alexander Smalls and debuted at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Speaking on the partnership, Jethwa said: “Africa has some of the most exciting food stories to tell. Working with TGP gives me a platform to help shape the next generation of African hospitality experiences, while bringing greater visibility to the continent’s cuisine and culinary talent.”

This announcement further builds on TGP International’s active presence in the region, including its work with Q Coffee in partnership between Bloomberg Philanthropies and Sustainable Growers to provide benefit to women farmers in Rwanda.

Founded in 2002, TGP International delivers 360° hospitality services across food & beverage advisory, concept development, interior design, franchising, asset management, operations and marketing. With more than 700 successful projects across 25 countries, its portfolio includes work with major hospitality and real estate players such as Marriott, Accor, Hilton, IHG, St. Regis, W Hotels, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria and Expo City Dubai.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of TGP International

About TGP International

TGP International is a global 360° hospitality agency specialising in the creation of world-class consumer experiences, innovative food retail destinations, and distinguished F&B brands. The company offers comprehensive services across F&B masterplanning, market research, concept development, interior design, operations and asset management, franchising and licensing, and strategic marketing.

With an award-winning team of designers, brand strategists, and industry experts, TGP International has delivered some of the region’s most transformative food hall projects. The company is dedicated to harnessing the power of clustered F&B to shape vibrant, socially connected, and commercially sustainable urban communities.

Founded in London in 2002, TGP International brings over 22 years of experience at the forefront of the hospitality sector. With a portfolio spanning more than 700 projects across 25 countries and a team boasting over 300 years of collective expertise, the company has collaborated with leading names in hospitality, real estate, and development worldwide.

Website: tgpinternational.com.

Media Contact:

Jim Kersey

Senior Marketing & Communications Manager

jim@tgpinternational.com

The post TGP International joins forces with renowned Chef Kiran Jethwa to shape the future of hospitality in Africa appeared first on African Media Agency.