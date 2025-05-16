Thai Construction Magnate Faces Charges Over Deadly Building Collapse

Thai construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta and 14 associates surrendered to authorities on Friday in connection with the March collapse of a 30-story government tower in Bangkok that killed 92 people.

The group, representing firms involved in the building’s design and construction, face charges of negligence and violating safety codes.

Investigators found the State Audit Office tower’s design failed to meet structural standards and contained substandard materials, including weak concrete and steel. Evidence of forged engineering documents has also emerged. While a 7.7 magnitude earthquake triggered the collapse, experts say proper construction should have prevented such catastrophic failure.

Premchai, president of Italian Thai Development, had previously served prison time for wildlife poaching. His company claims full cooperation with the ongoing probe. Two additional suspects are expected to surrender next week as Thailand continues its investigation into one of its worst construction disasters.