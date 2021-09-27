Thailand eases Covid-19 rules amid steadily declining case numbers

In the light of declining coronavirus infection rates, Thailand is cautiously easing a number of its restrictions, including quarantine rules for vaccinated travellers, the government announced on Monday.

Starting Friday, people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will only have to self-isolate in a hotel for seven days upon arrival, instead of the current two weeks.

Those not vaccinated against the virus will be required to go into quarantine for 10 days.

In addition, the government decided to push back an evening curfew implemented in 29 particularly affected areas, including Bangkok and the southern city of Pattaya, now starting at 10 pm, instead of 9 pm.

Beauty parlours, spas, cinemas and fitness centres are also allowed to reopen.

The authorities registered some 10,200 new coronavirus infections within 24 hours on Monday – the lowest figure in two months. They also reported 101 deaths in connection with the virus.

Daily case numbers regularly surpassed 20,000 in August.

Thailand fared relatively well during the pandemic for a long time, but has been struggling with its worst wave of coronavirus since April.

So far, some 23 per cent of the population of some 70 million has been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Thailand’s largest islands, Phuket and Ko Samui, have already been trying to restart the important tourism sector since July thanks to special projects.

Fully vaccinated holidaymakers from dozens of countries are allowed to arrive again without quarantining under strict conditions.