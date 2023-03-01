Thales to hire more than 12,000 people worldwide in 2023 to support its growth trajectory

PARIS, France, 28 February 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-After a record-breaking year for recruitment in 2022, Thales is continuing to hire in 2023

In 2023, Thales plans to hire more than 12,000 new employees to support its strong growth trajectory in its three core markets: Aerospace, Defence and Security, and Digital Identity and Security.

The Group will be hiring all over the world, and expects to take on 5,500 new employees in France, 1,050 in the United Kingdom, 600 in Australia, 550 in India and 540 in the United States.

The recruitment plans follow a series of earlier achievements:

A record level of recruitment in 2022, with 11,500 new hires (50% more than in 2021)

Success in protecting jobs during the COVID public health crisis, particularly by redeploying affected aerospace staff to other businesses

8 consecutive years (2015-2022) of hiring at least 5,000 people annually

Thales is recruiting people in a range of job profiles, for its R&D and industrial operations

Thales is hiring in every discipline across all its business segments, and in particular:

For Research & Development (40% of new hires): software and systems engineering, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, etc.

For industrial operations (20% of new hires): supply chain, electronics production, mechanical production, etc.

Thales is working to improve the gender balance in its workforce. In 2022, women accounted for 32% of new hires worldwide, and represented 27% of the Group’s global workforce (compared to 23,6% in 2018).

In addition, Thales is particularly interested in apprenticeships and internships. In France for example, close to 4,000 students are expected to join the company in 2023, in addition to the more than 5,500 new hires planned for French sites. These opportunities can be an important springboard to permanent employment for these young people: each year, about 40% of the students on work-study and internship programmes are hired in engineering roles on fixed or indefinite term contracts.

Thales, inventing the future in 68 countries

Innovation at Thales is part of building a future we can all trust by harnessing the talents of 35,000 R&D engineers and a portfolio of 20,000 patents in specialised fields such as quantum technologies, AI, lasers, cybersecurity and more. In 2023, for the 10th year, Thales was listed as one of the world’s 100 most innovative companies, in Clarivate’s Top 100 Global Innovators 2023, a global benchmark for innovation.

With its broad range of businesses, and an industrial and academic footprint spanning across 68 countries, Thales offers a wealth of long-term and highly diversified career opportunities.

“There is meaning in what we do at Thales, particularly in these times of upheaval and transformation. Day after day, our people around the world are driven by the same goal – harnessing human intelligence and technology to drive progress in our societies. Joining Thales is a ticket to some of technology’s great human adventures and a chance to be part of a learning organisation that places a premium on collective endeavour.”

Patrice Caine, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Thales