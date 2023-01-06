“Thank You For Your Service”: President Accepts Allan’s Resignation

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation from office of the Minister of Trade and Industry, Allan Kojo Kyeremanten.

In a Press Release signed by the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin, Allan Kyeremanten had personally informed the President of his decision to resign and subsequently submitted his letter to him to that effect.

The President according to the Press Release, thanked Mr. Kyeremanten for his service to his government and to the country and wished him well in his future endeavours.

“The President has asked the Minister for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, until a substantive appointment is made.