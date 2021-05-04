Apostle Dr. Peter Etsey, in-charge of Assemblies of God Church, Salvation Congregation, Adaklu Kodzobi, at the weekend said thanksgiving was a highway to multiplication and glorification for Christians.

He therefore advised Christians, especially to develop the culture of appreciation and thanksgiving in order to receive more blessings from God.

Apostle Dr. Etsey gave the advice in a sermon he delivered on the theme, “benefits of thanksgiving” taken from Psalm 100 at Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu District.

He said the benefits of thanksgiving were many, saying it opened the doors of abundant grace and was also a tool of deliverance against the day of trouble.

“Thanksgiving also connects us to the goodness and mercy of God,” Apostle Dr. Etsey said.

He said “God cherishes thanksgiving offerings very much so it therefore behoves on us to always offer our thanksgiving to him”.

He therefore called on Christians to honour God with thanksgiving adding that the identity Christians could carry to God is thanksgiving.