Thanksgiving creates room for more blessings

The Reverend Adjei Mensah, Pastor in Charge of Higher Praise Tabernacle, has urged Ghanaians to always thank God because through thankfulness more room is created for blessings.

He asked them to do a retrospection of their lives throughout the year to help them take stock of all the good things God had done for them.

“Take time to reflect on your life and take into account all the many good things God has done for you. You survived that sickness or unfortunate incident not because you are better than anyone but it is just by God’s grace. Be grateful.”

Rev Mensah made the comments at the Night of Nine Lessons and Carols organised by the Right To Information Commission (RTIC), in Accra.

The event was graced by staff and board members of RTIC, representatives from the National Media Commission, Judiciary, amongst others.

The Clergyman quoted Psalms‬ ‭78‬:‭41‬-‭42, saying, “Again and again they put God to the test; they vexed the Holy One of Israel. They did not remember his power— the day he redeemed them from the oppressor.”

He advised them to be cautious of their utterances in the coming year because a negative tongue could set them up for many calamities.

Again, he quoted from Numbers‬ ‭14‬:‭28‬, which read, “So tell them, ‘As surely as I live, declares the Lord, I will do to you the very thing I heard you say.”

The atmosphere at the event was one marked by joyfulness as staff sang songs of praise, dancing in adoration to God for preserving their lives.

The auditorium was beamed with many bright and colourful decorations that brought the spirit of Christmas to all believers.

The RTIC Choir and Candle Light Choir from Sakumono(Tema West) treated the audience to melodious Carols whilst some invited dignitaries took turns to read the scripture.