Thanksgiving Service Held for Ghana’s Incoming First Female Vice President

A solemn Thanksgiving Service was held on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at the Immanuel Methodist Society in the Regimanuel Gray Estate, Airport East Circuit, of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, in honour of Her Excellency Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the incoming first female Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

During the service, the Vice President-elect expressed her profound gratitude to God, thanking Him for guiding and protecting her throughout her journey, particularly during the campaign period, ensuring her safety and success. Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also conveyed her heartfelt appreciation to President-Elect John Dramani Mahama for his unwavering trust and belief in her, as she looks forward to contributing to a governance style rooted in humanity and principled leadership.

In his sermon, the Immediate Past Bishop of the Accra Diocese, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Borlabi Bortey, acknowledged the significant role the Methodist Church Ghana has played in the country’s political landscape, having provided three Vice Presidents to the nation since the beginning of the Fourth Republic— the late Nkensen Arkaah, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, and now, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang. He urged the incoming leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration to ensure that Christian values are reflected in their policies, emphasizing the importance of building a society that prioritizes the needs of the vulnerable.

The Superintendent Minister of the Immanuel Methodist Society, Very Rev. Helena Opoku-Sarkodee, expressed pride in the achievements of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, offering prayers for continued blessings upon her, her family, the Church, and the nation as a whole.

The Thanksgiving Service coincided with the Church’s Annual Nine Lessons and Carols, beautifully led by the Immanuel Methodist Choir. The event was attended by family members of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, notable figures from the NDC, including Mr. Alex Segbefia, Madam Faustina Nelson, Mr. Ofosu Ampofu, Mr. Eric Adjei, Mr. Victor Smith, as well as other well-wishers.

This special service marked a moment of reflection and gratitude, not only for Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s achievements but also for the collective hope that her leadership will bring positive change to the nation.