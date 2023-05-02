The 100 Most Impactful Change Makers in Africa According to HAG

The Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG) has unveiled its list of 100 inspiring and influential change makers from Africa for 2022.

In its mission to inspire the next generation of change makers in Africa who are passionate about making a difference and challenging the status quo, HAG has released its annual publication to highlight and celebrate the remarkable achievements of individuals.

HAG has been actively involved in reshaping the narrative around change makers through award ceremonies, educational initiatives, summits, and ranking publications. “Through this project, we not only aim to celebrate change makers but also to showcase the individual and collective efforts of those who are genuinely inspiring the next generation of leaders, both within and beyond our borders.”

The selection process for these individuals involved nominations, thorough background checks on their impact activities, and board justifications to shortlist the top 100 individuals for the year under review. The criteria for shortlisting included leadership drive, influence, consistency, and, most importantly, community and social impact.

Every year, some previously recognized change makers are included in the list if they still meet the criteria and metrics, while new names also emerge.

This publication provides these agents of change with an invaluable opportunity to be inspired and to continue pursuing their passion for improving lives and making a difference in their respective fields.

Below is the list of Humanitarian Awards Global’s ‘100 Most Impactful Change Makers: Africa 2022,’ presented in alphabetical order.

Abena Osei-Poku-Ghana-Managing Director, Absa Bank Ghana Ltd

Abiola Bawuah-Nigeria-ED/CEO, UBA Africa

Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin – Nigeria- Founder, Pearls Africa Foundation

Agnes Binagwaho – Rwanda- Minister of Health and Vice Chancellor of the University of Global Health Equity

Alhassan Susso, Gambia – Educator and founder of the African Leadership Group

Amadu Mohammed-Ghana-Helping girls inlearn to code.

Amina J. Mohammed- Nigeria: Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations

Ariana Oluwole-Sierra Leone-Providing access to early childhood education and mental health care.

Aya Chebbi – Tunisia -Activist, blogger, and the first-ever African Union Youth Envoy.

Beatrice Agyemang Abbey-Ghana-CEO Media General

Beldina Opiyo-Omolo, Kenya – Advocate for women’s rights and founder of The Light Box

Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu – Ethiopia- Entrepreneur and founder of soleRebels, a footwear brand that uses recycled materials and employs local artisans.

Betty Adera -Kenya-Social Advocate for Peace and Justice

Betty Makoni – Zimbabwe: She founded the Girl Child Network, which provides shelter, education, and counseling to girls who have been abused or forced into early marriages.

Bience Gawanas -Namibia- lawyer and advocate for women’s health and rights

Bogolo Kenewendo-Botswana – Africa Director & Special Advisor, UN Climate Change High-Level Champions

Boniface Mwangi – Kenya -Photojournalist and activist who has campaigned against police brutality, corruption, and social inequality. .

Brenda Katushemererwe, Uganda – Founder of Women in Technology Uganda

Chef Elijah Amoo Addo-Ghana-Founder and Executive Director of Food for All Africa, West Africa’s first and largest food bank in Ghana

Chouchou Namegabe – Congo-Journalist and advocate for survivors of sexual violence

Christelle Kwizera, Rwanda – Founder of Water Access Rwanda

David Sengeh – Sierra Leone – Engineer and social entrepreneur who is the founder of Global Minimum Inc

Divine Ndhlukula, Zimbabwe – Advocate for women’s entrepreneurship and founder of SECURICO Security Services

Doreen Moracha – Kenya: She started the “Because Womxn” campaign to raise awareness about the discrimination and violence faced by women, particularly those living with HIV/AIDS.

Dr Daniel Masaba- Uganda- A practising medical doctor a passionate poultry farmer.

Dr Ola Brown – Nigeria- Founder of Health Cap Africa

Dr Victor Abbey FCILG MIoD-Ghana-Strategic Leadership. Risk and Change Management Consultant

Dr. Denis Mukwege – Democratic Republic of Congo -Human rights activist and founded the Panzi Hospital, which specializes in the treatment of survivors of sexual violence

Dr. Farida Allaghi – Libyan Women’s Rights Activist and Politician

Dr. Genevieve Pearl Duncan Obuobi-Ghana-Lead Consultant on Cx, Leadership and SME, Tarragon Edge Limited. Country Chair G100 (Youth Enterprise and Leadership Wing)

Dr. Georges Bwelle -Cameroon- Trekking through mud, rivers and jungle to provide free medical care

Dr. Hawa Abdi – Somalia: She founded a hospital and refugee camp in war-torn Somalia, providing medical care, education, and food to thousands of displaced people.

Dr. Helena Ndume-Namibia-Giving hundreds of people their sight back for free

Dr. Jane Aronson- Ethiopia- Founder and CEO of the Worldwide Orphans Foundation

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala – Nigeria-Director-General of the World Trade Organization and former Nigerian Minister of Finance

Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo-Ghana-Certified High Performance Coach and Philanthropist

Ekhlas Ahmed – Human Rights Activist and Founder of the Darfur Women Network

Ekow Mensah-Ghana-Passionate about raising African Women Millionaires (WomanRising), Empowering Young People to Start & Grow Businesses, Promoting SDG, ESG & DEI & Building a Unicorn Startup.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberia: First female president of Liberia and Nobel Peace laureate

Fatima Mohammed Habib- Nigeria-Social entrepreneur and founder of Advocacy for Human Value Foundation

Fatoumata Ba – Senegal -Activist and the founder of JokkoSanté, an organization that provides health care services to people in rural Senegal using mobile technology.

Fred Swaniker – Ghana-Founder of the African Leadership Group, which operates several institutions focused on training and developing young African leaders.

Graça Machel – Mozambic- Politician and humanitarian

H.E. Bineta Diop -Senegalese- Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, African Union Commission

Hauwa Ibrahim – Nigerian Lawyer and Human Rights Activist

Hon: Andy Okrah-Ghana-Transformational leadership advocate, Young Professionals and Youth Coalition, YPYC

Hon: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa-Ghana- Member of Parliament for the North Tongu

Humphrey Nabimanya- Uganda-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Reach A Hand Uganda

Ibukun Awosika, Nigeria: Founder and CEO, The Chair Centre Group

Ifeyinwa Omesiete – Co-Founder, Nutrition4Kids

Ilwad Elman, Somalia: Founder, Elman Peace Centre

Irene Asare-Ghana- Global HR Director – BBC News and Current Affairs | Human Capital Expert & Executive Coach

Irene Charnley, South Africa: Founder, Smile Communications

Izehi Anuge-Nigeria-Values Ed Socialpreneur, Creating Measurable, Interactive, Experiential Tools and Resources

Jermaine Gibbs-Ghana- Street photography

John Affaidzi Appiah-Ghana-CEO(A-League Consult) & President(African Chamber For Youth Development), Managing Director(Koforidua Clinic)

Jumoke Olowookere, Nigeria – Founder of the Child Dignity Foundation

Kakenya Ntaiya-Kenya- A former Top 10 CNN Hero educating Kenyan girls and saving them from early marriage.

Kamasa Dorothy- Ghana-Climate & Food Security Expert|Public Speaker|Researcher|Humanitarian|DIHAD Scholar|Global Citizen|Conservation Biologist|Volunteer

Khadija Patel – South Africa – Journalist and editor who is the co-founder of the Daily Vox, an online news site that aims to provide a platform for marginalized voices in South Africa

Khoudia Diop, Senegal – Advocate for diversity and inclusion in the beauty industry

Kobina Ackon-Ghana-(Wodemaya) Most Influential African Vlogger / YouTuber who started vlogging to change the negative stereotypes about Africans

Kumi Naidoo – South Africa – South Africa. Human rights activist who is the former Secretary General of Amnesty International.

Kwame A.A Opoku-Ghana-Award-Winning Futurist, Global Business Keynote Speaker, 2x Tedx Speaker, Brand Architect, Serial Entrepreneur

Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE-Ghana- Entrepreneur, Actress, TV Presenter, Philanthropist

Leymah Gbowee – Liberia -Peace Activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate

Lorna Rutto – Kenya: Founded EcoPost

Louise Mushikiwabo, Rwanda: Secretary General, Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF)

Maggie Doyne – Uganda/Nepal: She founded the BlinkNow Foundation, which provides education, health care, and support to children and families in Nepal and Uganda.

Marcia Ashong-Ghana-Founder and CEO TheBoardroom Africa (TBR Africa)

Maria Rose Belding – Kenya: She founded the MEANS Database, which connects food donors with food banks and other organizations that serve the hungry.

Mariam Wallet Aboubakrine – Mali – Activist who is a strong advocate for the rights of indigenous peoples.

Martha Chumo, Kenya – Founder of Women in Tech Africa

Michael Leslie Bartlett-Vanderpuye-Ghana-Group Chairman- M&C Group (Global)

Mohamed Bzeek – Libya: Fostered more than 80 terminally ill children over the past 20 years, providing them with love and care

Mona Seif – Egyptian Human Rights Activist and Blogger

Mr. Alex Apau Dadey-Ghana-Executive Chairman of KGL Group & Board Chairman

Naomi Ruele – Botswana: She founded “The She Can Foundation

Nourane Owais, Tunisia – Advocate for women

Nyalong Ngong Deng, South Sudan – Advocate for girls’ education

Odelia (Amma) Ntiamoah-Ghana-Global Director//Speaker: BBC Big Talk//Bloomberg Trained//Sustainability. I help companies and leaders communicate value for increased revenue

Orondaam Otto-Nigeria-Founder of Slum2School Africa

Oswald Anonadaga-Ghana-Founder & CEO, FloodGates

Patricia Obo-Nai-Ghana-Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana

Patrick And Frederick Mensah (Twins Diaries )-Ghana-Philanthropists, Content Creators| •Influencers| •Teachers

Rebecca Enonchong – Cameroonian entrepreneur and founder of AppsTech, a technology company that provides solutions to businesses in Africa and beyond.

Rinu Oduala-Nigeria-Youth Fellow, World Movement for Democracy

Salim Mohamed – Kenya: He founded “Greenpact,”

Samira Ibrahim – Egypt – human rights activist who has campaigned against female genital mutilation (FGM) and sexual harassment.

Satta Wahab, Liberia – Advocate for women’s rights and education

Senator Dr Rasha Kelej -Egypt-|| CEO, Merck Foundation

Sihle Tshabalala, South Africa – Founder of Brothers for All

Stephanie Busari -Nigeria-Multi-award winning journalist, notable for exclusively obtaining the “proof of life” video for the missing Chibok schoolgirls in the wake of the Bring Back Our Girls advocacy

Tsitsi Masiyiwa- Zimbabwea- Executive Chair and Co-Founder of Delta Philanthropies and Higherlife Foundation

Uche Ofodile-Ghana-CEO, MTN Benin

Vanessa Nakate, Uganda – Climate activist and founder of the Rise Up Movement

Victor Ochen – Uganda – Founded the African Youth Initiative Network. He is also the first Ugandan to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Vusi Thembekwayo -South Africa-Global business authority and disruptor. A hard-working, committed venture capitalist and serial entrepreneur,

Wahu Kaara – Kenya – Kenyan. Social activist who is a strong advocate for human rights, social justice, and environmental sustainability.

William Kamkwamba, Malawi – Inventor and founder of Moving Windmills Project

Zannah Mustapha-Nigeria- Globally recognized humanitarian for educating children orphaned by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Zaynab Abdi, Somalia – Advocate for girls’ education and empowerment