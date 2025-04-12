The 100 Most Impactful Change Makers in Ghana: According to HAG

The Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG) has unveiled its list of 100 inspiring and influential change makers from Ghana for 2024.

In its mission to inspire the next generation of change makers in Ghana who are passionate about making a difference and challenging the status quo, HAG has released its annual publication to highlight and celebrate the remarkable achievements of individuals.

HAG has been actively involved in reshaping the narrative around change makers through award ceremonies, educational initiatives, summits, and ranking publications. “Through this project, we not only aim to celebrate change makers but also to showcase the individual and collective efforts of those who are genuinely inspiring the next generation of leaders, both within and beyond our borders.”

The selection process for these individuals involved nominations, thorough background checks on their impact activities, and board justifications to shortlist the top 100 individuals for the year under review. The criteria for shortlisting included leadership drive, influence, consistency, and, most importantly, community and social impact.

Every year, some previously recognized change makers are included in the list if they still meet the criteria and metrics, while new names also emerge.

This publication provides these agents of change with an invaluable opportunity to be inspired and to continue pursuing their passion for improving lives and making a difference in their respective fields.

Below is the list of Humanitarian Awards Global’s ‘100 Most Impactful Change Makers: Ghana 2024,’ presented in alphabetical order.

SN Name Profile

1 Adams Imoro Founder, Mumslove Foundation

2 Afasi Komla Mawuli Humanitarian

3 Afi Antonio Founder Afi Antonio Foundation /Philanthropist / Entrepreneur

4 Ahiabli Kofi Ernest Humanitarian

5 Akua Sarpong Life for childhood cancer Ghana

6 Alice Frimpong Humanitarian

7 Ama Val (The Sewing Teacher)

8 Anita Erskine A renowned media personality and advocate

9 Augustus Koranteng Kyei Multiple Award Winning Ghanaian Blogger, Social Media influencer

10 Beatrice Wiafe Addae President of Breast Care International and CEO of Peace and Love Hospital

11 Benjamin Fosu -Ansah Nurse/Philanthropist

12 Bernard Ekow Aggrey IV CEO at Bernard Ekow Aggrey Initiatives. 󱚸. Co-founder at Project One Thousand

13 Bernard Jnr Azimey Humanitarian

14 Bernice Daapah Founder and Executive Director of Ghana Bamboo Bikes Initiative, an award-winning social enterprise

15 Blaise Ackom Nurse/Philanthropist

16 Bus Stop Boys Launch Environmental Cleanup Initiative

17 Catherine Ama Nartey, Esq. Legal & Governance Advisor | Human Rights Defender Protection | Compliance & Risk Advisory | Child’s Rights Advocate | Family Law

18 Clinton Yeboah CEO Bone TV, Philanthropist, Vlogger

19 Cornelius Kayode Maven Heart Foundation

20 Dare Timothy Asobele Humanitarian, mental health advocate, and project manager

21 David Yirenkyi Humanitarian

22 Deborah Oduro Entrepreneur / Tv Host / Philanthropist

23 Dr Patrick Koffmahr Asare CEO , Koffmahr foundation

24 Dr. Abena Tannor Rehabilitation Programme Consultant at World Health Organization

25 Dr. Kingsley F. Makelby Founder of Makelby International

26 Dr. Kwame Sarkwah Aidoo: Sustainable beekeeping, improving rural livelihoods across Ghana

27 Dr. Paulina B. Mensah A healthcare leader in medical science and public health in Ghana

28 Dr. Wendoline Owusua Asiedu Distinguished Senior Specialist Ophthalmologist

29 Dr. Yaw Twum Chief Executive Officer of Global Dental Technical Services

30 Dr. Genevieve Pearl Duncan Obuobi An astute Ghanaian banker, a trainer, an SME consultant, speaker, and an author.

31 Dr. Nicholas Mensah Multiple Award-Winning Medical Doctor | Founder, Youth Network for Health Promotion

32 Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo Certified High-Performance Coach and Philanthropist

33 Edward Asare (Digital Marketer at UBA Ghana Ltd |Social Media Manager (SMM Pro) | Corporate Communications | Blogger | LinkedIn Pro | Copywriter| Publicist | PR

34 Edward Kuuberme Humanitarian

35 Elijah Amoo Addo Executive Director, Food for All Ghana

36 Elsie Appeadu Managing Director of Delft Imaging Ghana Limited,

37 Emefa Randolph Barrister at Law

38 Emmanuel Obiri Addo Founder of MEBOAFO FOUNDATION

39 Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa Ceo Etwereso Hemaa Foundation

40 Francisca Maamekoma Humanitarian, empowerment, and advocacy

41 Gariba Labaran Senior Social Development Advocate

42 Gideon Wiredu Awuah Founder and executive director of FirstRate Charity Foundation

43 Gloria Lardi Adakurugu TheCelebrityTeacher, ThePhilanthropist,

44 Grace Amponsah-Asante. Founder ; Onpoint Foundation , Onpoint Trends , Events Onpoint

45 H.E. Dr Mrs Joelene Clottey Founder, Perfect Relief Foundation International

46 Hannah-Lisa Tetteh Executive lead of health AVAIL

47 Jacob Amanor Osae Humanitarian

48 Jacob Kore Humanitarian

49 James Annor Tetteh I (Nana Tea) || Philanthropist and Social Advocate

50 Jessica Ahedor: Freelance journalist based in Ghana, and the founder of Science Journalism Ghana

51 Joel Duah Afi Dedication to community service and development. ​

52 Joseph Kobla Wemakor Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana

53 Joseph Maudjorm Contributions to societal improvement and welfare.

54 Joyce Ayensuah Ghansah (Yammy Fingers) Humanitarian and Professional Handball Coach

55 Jucinta Akua Kwakyewaa Osei Humanitarian change maker

56 Juliana Ama Kplorfia Founder and Executive Director of Girls Excellence Movement (GEM)

57 Justice Phinehas Gyesi Youth Agribusiness Advocate

58 Justus Kofi Bansah CEO Jusban foundation

59 Kezia Asiedua Sanie Outstanding contributions to social causes.

60 Kobina Ackon (Wodemaya) Ghanaian freelance Vlogger / YouTuber.

61 Kuburah Diamonds Humanitarian activist Women Empowerment

62 Linda Ewoenam Donkor Humanitarian

63 Mary Anane Awuku Managing Director of Brain Hill International School

64 Mavis Abena Leonard Abena Leonard

65 Mavis Sackey Women’s empowerment and social change

66 Miss Eunice Asiedua Agyepong dedication to education and volunteerism

67 Mohammed Bashiru Humanitarian

68 Monique Ohenewaah Nkrumah Humanitarian

69 Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng Founder of Crime Check Foundation (CCF)

70 Mr Maher Kheir The Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana

71 Mr. Jonathan Osei Owusu POS Foundation.

72 Mrs. Charlotte Esi Chief Clinical Psychologist at Ghana Health Service

73 Naa Kuorkor Mayne-Eghan CEO,Jay Foundation

74 Nana Akua Agyapomaa Kyere Menstral Health Advocate

75 Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst Divisional Director, Retail and Business Banking at Fidelity Bank Ghana

76 Nana Yaa Afriyie Ofori-Koree Authentic Sustainability & Development Leader Sustainable Finance| Operations | Philanthropy | Leadership &Governance

77 Nicholas Cofie Founder and President of Myhelp-Yourhelp Foundation,

78 Nimatu Asilgya Gender advocate/CEO SHE4G Foundation/Nurse/ Humanitarian

79 Patrick and Frederick Mensah (Twins Diaries) Philanthropist, Content creators, Influencers, Teachers

80 Patrick Apea-Danquah Managing Director of The Danquah International School

81 Portia Solomon Gabor Broadcast journalist, producer, news anchor, and editor of features and documentaries at TV3 Network Limited

82 Regina Agyare Honu CEO Soronko Academy

83 Rev. Johnnie Oquaye Founder and President of TAF College

84 Rhoda Kadoa Wedam impact through women and girls’ empowerment

85 Richard Tsekpokumah Humanitarian

86 Ritabella Esionam Executive Director of No Limits Charity Organization

87 Robert Mensah Aheto Humanitarian

88 Rose Tweneboah Koduah Prison Officer and Humanitarian

89 Rosetta Ntriwah Boakye child health advocate and Health influencer

90 Ruhainatu Mohammed Humanitarian

91 Samuel Nana-Bekai Djirackor CEO and Founder of Haven of Love Children’s Foundation

92 Sarah Nkansah Boateng Humanitarian

93 Sophia Abena Tijani An experienced Electrical Engineer, Certified Adult Trainer, and gender diversity and leadership advocate in the energy sector

94 Stephen Doffoe Humanitarian

95 Sylvia Akwaboah Founder of Soccer for Dreamers

96 Teacher Daniel Aboagye Teacher, Humanitarian

97 Theodora Senaya Head, Operational Risk Management at Fidelity Bank Ghana | Maxwell Certified Behavioural Analysis Trainer and Consultant

98 Wendy Boatemaa Ofori Nurse/Philanthropist

99 Willington Amankwah Marfo Outstanding Child Education Advocate

100 Winifred Kotin IT & INNOVATIONS CONSULTANT & BUSINESS LEADER | SPEAKER | AUTHOR | TECH CAREER MENTOR