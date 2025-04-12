The 100 Most Impactful Change Makers in Ghana: According to HAG

The Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG) has unveiled its list of 100 inspiring and influential change makers from Ghana for 2024.
In its mission to inspire the next generation of change makers in Ghana who are passionate about making a difference and challenging the status quo, HAG has released its annual publication to highlight and celebrate the remarkable achievements of individuals.
HAG has been actively involved in reshaping the narrative around change makers through award ceremonies, educational initiatives, summits, and ranking publications. “Through this project, we not only aim to celebrate change makers but also to showcase the individual and collective efforts of those who are genuinely inspiring the next generation of leaders, both within and beyond our borders.”
The selection process for these individuals involved nominations, thorough background checks on their impact activities, and board justifications to shortlist the top 100 individuals for the year under review. The criteria for shortlisting included leadership drive, influence, consistency, and, most importantly, community and social impact.
Every year, some previously recognized change makers are included in the list if they still meet the criteria and metrics, while new names also emerge.
This publication provides these agents of change with an invaluable opportunity to be inspired and to continue pursuing their passion for improving lives and making a difference in their respective fields.
Below is the list of Humanitarian Awards Global’s ‘100 Most Impactful Change Makers: Ghana 2024,’ presented in alphabetical order.
SN Name Profile
1 Adams Imoro Founder, Mumslove Foundation
2 Afasi Komla Mawuli Humanitarian
3 Afi Antonio Founder Afi Antonio Foundation /Philanthropist / Entrepreneur
4 Ahiabli Kofi Ernest Humanitarian
5 Akua Sarpong Life for childhood cancer Ghana
6 Alice Frimpong Humanitarian
7 Ama Val (The Sewing Teacher)
8 Anita Erskine A renowned media personality and advocate
9 Augustus Koranteng Kyei Multiple Award Winning Ghanaian Blogger, Social Media influencer
10 Beatrice Wiafe Addae President of Breast Care International and CEO of Peace and Love Hospital
11 Benjamin Fosu -Ansah Nurse/Philanthropist
12 Bernard Ekow Aggrey IV CEO at Bernard Ekow Aggrey Initiatives. . Co-founder at Project One Thousand
13 Bernard Jnr Azimey Humanitarian
14 Bernice Daapah Founder and Executive Director of Ghana Bamboo Bikes Initiative, an award-winning social enterprise
15 Blaise Ackom Nurse/Philanthropist
16 Bus Stop Boys Launch Environmental Cleanup Initiative
17 Catherine Ama Nartey, Esq. Legal & Governance Advisor | Human Rights Defender Protection | Compliance & Risk Advisory | Child’s Rights Advocate | Family Law
18 Clinton Yeboah CEO Bone TV, Philanthropist, Vlogger
19 Cornelius Kayode Maven Heart Foundation
20 Dare Timothy Asobele Humanitarian, mental health advocate, and project manager
21 David Yirenkyi Humanitarian
22 Deborah Oduro Entrepreneur / Tv Host / Philanthropist
23 Dr Patrick Koffmahr Asare CEO , Koffmahr foundation
24 Dr. Abena Tannor Rehabilitation Programme Consultant at World Health Organization
25 Dr. Kingsley F. Makelby Founder of Makelby International
26 Dr. Kwame Sarkwah Aidoo: Sustainable beekeeping, improving rural livelihoods across Ghana
27 Dr. Paulina B. Mensah A healthcare leader in medical science and public health in Ghana
28 Dr. Wendoline Owusua Asiedu Distinguished Senior Specialist Ophthalmologist
29 Dr. Yaw Twum Chief Executive Officer of Global Dental Technical Services
30 Dr. Genevieve Pearl Duncan Obuobi An astute Ghanaian banker, a trainer, an SME consultant, speaker, and an author.
31 Dr. Nicholas Mensah Multiple Award-Winning Medical Doctor | Founder, Youth Network for Health Promotion
32 Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo Certified High-Performance Coach and Philanthropist
33 Edward Asare (Digital Marketer at UBA Ghana Ltd |Social Media Manager (SMM Pro) | Corporate Communications | Blogger | LinkedIn Pro | Copywriter| Publicist | PR
34 Edward Kuuberme Humanitarian
35 Elijah Amoo Addo Executive Director, Food for All Ghana
36 Elsie Appeadu Managing Director of Delft Imaging Ghana Limited,
37 Emefa Randolph Barrister at Law
38 Emmanuel Obiri Addo Founder of MEBOAFO FOUNDATION
39 Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa Ceo Etwereso Hemaa Foundation
40 Francisca Maamekoma Humanitarian, empowerment, and advocacy
41 Gariba Labaran Senior Social Development Advocate
42 Gideon Wiredu Awuah Founder and executive director of FirstRate Charity Foundation
43 Gloria Lardi Adakurugu TheCelebrityTeacher, ThePhilanthropist,
44 Grace Amponsah-Asante. Founder ; Onpoint Foundation , Onpoint Trends , Events Onpoint
45 H.E. Dr Mrs Joelene Clottey Founder, Perfect Relief Foundation International
46 Hannah-Lisa Tetteh Executive lead of health AVAIL
47 Jacob Amanor Osae Humanitarian
48 Jacob Kore Humanitarian
49 James Annor Tetteh I (Nana Tea) || Philanthropist and Social Advocate
50 Jessica Ahedor: Freelance journalist based in Ghana, and the founder of Science Journalism Ghana
51 Joel Duah Afi Dedication to community service and development.
52 Joseph Kobla Wemakor Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana
53 Joseph Maudjorm Contributions to societal improvement and welfare.
54 Joyce Ayensuah Ghansah (Yammy Fingers) Humanitarian and Professional Handball Coach
55 Jucinta Akua Kwakyewaa Osei Humanitarian change maker
56 Juliana Ama Kplorfia Founder and Executive Director of Girls Excellence Movement (GEM)
57 Justice Phinehas Gyesi Youth Agribusiness Advocate
58 Justus Kofi Bansah CEO Jusban foundation
59 Kezia Asiedua Sanie Outstanding contributions to social causes.
60 Kobina Ackon (Wodemaya) Ghanaian freelance Vlogger / YouTuber.
61 Kuburah Diamonds Humanitarian activist Women Empowerment
62 Linda Ewoenam Donkor Humanitarian
63 Mary Anane Awuku Managing Director of Brain Hill International School
64 Mavis Abena Leonard Abena Leonard
65 Mavis Sackey Women’s empowerment and social change
66 Miss Eunice Asiedua Agyepong dedication to education and volunteerism
67 Mohammed Bashiru Humanitarian
68 Monique Ohenewaah Nkrumah Humanitarian
69 Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng Founder of Crime Check Foundation (CCF)
70 Mr Maher Kheir The Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana
71 Mr. Jonathan Osei Owusu POS Foundation.
72 Mrs. Charlotte Esi Chief Clinical Psychologist at Ghana Health Service
73 Naa Kuorkor Mayne-Eghan CEO,Jay Foundation
74 Nana Akua Agyapomaa Kyere Menstral Health Advocate
75 Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst Divisional Director, Retail and Business Banking at Fidelity Bank Ghana
76 Nana Yaa Afriyie Ofori-Koree Authentic Sustainability & Development Leader Sustainable Finance| Operations | Philanthropy | Leadership &Governance
77 Nicholas Cofie Founder and President of Myhelp-Yourhelp Foundation,
78 Nimatu Asilgya Gender advocate/CEO SHE4G Foundation/Nurse/ Humanitarian
79 Patrick and Frederick Mensah (Twins Diaries) Philanthropist, Content creators, Influencers, Teachers
80 Patrick Apea-Danquah Managing Director of The Danquah International School
81 Portia Solomon Gabor Broadcast journalist, producer, news anchor, and editor of features and documentaries at TV3 Network Limited
82 Regina Agyare Honu CEO Soronko Academy
83 Rev. Johnnie Oquaye Founder and President of TAF College
84 Rhoda Kadoa Wedam impact through women and girls’ empowerment
85 Richard Tsekpokumah Humanitarian
86 Ritabella Esionam Executive Director of No Limits Charity Organization
87 Robert Mensah Aheto Humanitarian
88 Rose Tweneboah Koduah Prison Officer and Humanitarian
89 Rosetta Ntriwah Boakye child health advocate and Health influencer
90 Ruhainatu Mohammed Humanitarian
91 Samuel Nana-Bekai Djirackor CEO and Founder of Haven of Love Children’s Foundation
92 Sarah Nkansah Boateng Humanitarian
93 Sophia Abena Tijani An experienced Electrical Engineer, Certified Adult Trainer, and gender diversity and leadership advocate in the energy sector
94 Stephen Doffoe Humanitarian
95 Sylvia Akwaboah Founder of Soccer for Dreamers
96 Teacher Daniel Aboagye Teacher, Humanitarian
97 Theodora Senaya Head, Operational Risk Management at Fidelity Bank Ghana | Maxwell Certified Behavioural Analysis Trainer and Consultant
98 Wendy Boatemaa Ofori Nurse/Philanthropist
99 Willington Amankwah Marfo Outstanding Child Education Advocate
100 Winifred Kotin IT & INNOVATIONS CONSULTANT & BUSINESS LEADER | SPEAKER | AUTHOR | TECH CAREER MENTOR