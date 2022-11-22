The 2022 U.S.-Africa Business Forum and Multiple Sideline Events in Washington DC

WASHINGTON, DC, USA,22 November 2022, /African Media Agency/-The Corporate Council on Africa is pleased to announce it is co-hosting the 2022 U.S.-Africa Business Forum (USABF) on December 14, which will bring together African heads of state and U.S. and African business and government leaders to discuss the most promising sectors in which to advance mutually beneficial two-way trade and investment. USABF is a key pillar of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit (USALS) which U.S. President Joe Biden will host in Washington, DC, December 13-15.

Under the theme, “Partnering for a Prosperous and Resilient Future,” USABF will be hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Prosper Africa initiative. The goal of the USABF forum is to bolster Africa’s role in the global economy, scale innovation and entrepreneurship, create jobs, drive advancements in key economic sectors, and foster inclusive and sustainable growth on both sides of the Atlantic.

The invitation-only USABF will feature networking opportunities for over 500 attendees and a series of high-profile panels featuring leading U.S. and African CEOs, African Heads of State, and heads of U.S. Government agencies focused on topics and sectors critical to the present and future of U.S.-Africa trade and investment relations.

The Corporate Council on Africa will also host multiple side events from December 11-16 with topics spanning trade, food security, climate change and health (click here for more information on several side events that CCA will host). With speaker confirmations already rolling in, CCA is pleased to announce the folloing African Heads of State who have confirmed their attendance and will be guest speakers:

· H.E. Filipe Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique

· H.E. Mokgweetsi Masisi, Republic of Botswana

· H.E. William Ruto, President of Kenya

· H.E. Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria

“The U.S.-Africa Business Forum is a momentous occasion to continue building bridges between the United States and Africa and forge two-way trade and investment partnerships. The Corporate Council on Africa is honored to work with our partners at the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Prosper Africa to unite U.S. and African government and private sector leaders to engage on several critical issues impacting the U.S.-Africa economic relationship. We look forward to the business connections that will be made, the new deals that will be solidified and the new partnerships that will be launched,” says Florie Liser, President and CEO of Corporate Council on Africa.

For more information about the U.S.-Africa Business Forum, please visit the CCA’s website.

For questions about the 2022 U.S.-Africa Business Forum, please email USABF2022@trade.gov.

For questions about CCA’s sideline events, please email usabf@corporatecouncilonafrica.com.

Distributed byAfrican Media Agencyon behalf of Corporate Council on Africa

ABOUT CORPORATE COUNCIL ON AFRICA (CCA)

Corporate Council on Africa is the leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests between the United States and Africa. CCA uniquely represents a broad cross section of member companies from small and medium size businesses to multinationals as well as U.S. and African firms. Learn more at www.corporatecouncilonafrica.com

Media Contact:

Stacey Pompey, spompey@corporatecouncilonafrica.com