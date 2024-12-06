The 2024 Ghanaian Elections: A Moment for Reflection and Thoughtful Voting

As Ghana approaches its pivotal elections on December 7, 2024, we find ourselves at a crossroads that will shape the future of the nation.

This election, a contest between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is not just about political allegiance—it is about choosing a leader who will guide the country toward a prosperous and stable future.

At the heart of this contest is Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP and former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC. Before casting our votes, it is crucial to reflect on Ghana’s recent history to make an informed choice that will ensure continued progress and development.

Over the last 16 years, Ghana’s political landscape has been marked by significant economic highs and lows. The country started commercial oil production in 2010, and by the end of 2016, Ghana had earned $3.4 billion from oil exports. However, by 2013, former President Mahama, facing economic challenges, told Ghanaians that the “meat was down to the bone,” signaling that the nation’s financial situation had worsened. Under his administration, Ghanaians endured the hardship of power shortages (DUMSOR), public sector recruitment bans, and rising unemployment. These conditions led to the birth of the Unemployed Graduate Association (UGA), as the private sector struggled amidst economic stagnation.

In 2015, Mahama’s government was forced to seek help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stabilize the economy, and by 2016, Ghana’s economic growth had slumped to just 2.2%—the lowest since 1984. Despite receiving over $2 billion in oil revenues between 2011 and 2015, Mahama’s administration increased national debt by over 1,000%. Teacher and nursing training allowances were abolished, and public sector workers faced delays in their salaries, all while Mahama’s ministers controversially received double salaries.

These hardships culminated in the first increase in poverty levels in Ghana since 1992, a stark contrast to the global trend of decreasing poverty. The damage was done, and many Ghanaians remember these difficult years under Mahama’s leadership.

In 2017, the Akufo-Addo administration took office under dire economic conditions. The government faced a public debt that was unsustainable, with 97% of government revenue absorbed by salaries and interest payments. To address the economic crisis, Akufo-Addo’s government made significant decisions, including borrowing to fund important social interventions, one of the most notable being the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy. This initiative has benefited over 5.7 million Ghanaian students, offering an opportunity for education that was previously unattainable for many.

The NPP also restored teacher and nursing training allowances and lifted the ban on public sector recruitment. Since taking office, the Akufo-Addo administration has recruited over 200,000 nurses and more than 100,000 teachers. Additionally, the government has made strides in reducing power outages, investing over $5 billion to stabilize the energy sector. The completion of infrastructure projects, such as the construction of 97 km of standard gauge railway lines and the Pokuase four-tier interchange, are also significant achievements.

Under Akufo-Addo’s leadership, 37 new hospitals have been built, and the government has expanded road networks, with notable improvements in major roads like the Accra-Kumasi dualization project and the Eastern Corridor Road. The establishment of the medical drone delivery service, a world-first, has transformed the healthcare landscape by providing essential medicines to remote areas.

Despite these achievements, challenges remain. The global economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation, and an increasing national debt have placed strain on Ghana’s economy. However, Akufo-Addo’s government managed to navigate the crisis without mass layoffs in the public sector, unlike many other nations.

As we head to the polls tomorrow, Ghanaians must reflect on the progress made and the challenges ahead. Dr. Bawumia, as part of the Akufo-Addo government, has been instrumental in the digitalization of the country, the Ghana Card project, and the expansion of the railway network. He has proven his capability in driving key initiatives that have the potential to transform Ghana’s economy and infrastructure.

On the other hand, former President Mahama, despite his time in office, has not convinced many Ghanaians of his ability to continue the progress made by the current administration. In 2018, he openly stated that if he had $2 billion, he would not spend it on Free SHS, a policy that has significantly changed the educational landscape in Ghana. Moreover, statements by top NDC figures, such as Asiedu Nketia’s admission that Free SHS could be scrapped, raise concerns about the future of key social interventions.

As Ghanaians, we must think deeply about the implications of our vote. If we choose to continue with the current administration’s trajectory, Dr. Bawumia will likely protect and complete ongoing projects like the Free SHS, Agenda 111, the Ghana Card, medical drones, and infrastructure development. However, if we opt for change, there is a real risk that these important initiatives could be jeopardized, with a return to policies that failed to move the country forward in the past.

Tomorrow, as we cast our ballots, we must make a decision that will impact not only our future but the future of the nation. It is essential to remember the past, weigh the current situation, and think about the future. As the Italians say, “He who thinks little, errs much.” Let us vote wisely and ensure Ghana’s continued growth and prosperity.