The 3rd edition of the Guinness Accravaganza Held

The 3rd edition of the Guinness Accravaganza, an eclectic outdoor event blending food, games, fashion, and music, dazzled attendees on April 20, 2024, at the Untamed Empire. Among the star-studded lineup of performers, DJ Lord OTB stole the spotlight with his electrifying set.

Renowned for his exceptional talent behind the decks, DJ Lord OTB, the reigning Best DJ of the Year at the 2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, wowed the crowd with his signature mixes, earning him a standing ovation. The highlight of the evening came when DJ Lord OTB was honored on stage, commemorating his contributions to the event and the music industry at large.

The celebratory moment, orchestrated by Ghana DJ Awards founder Merqury Quaye, culminated in a memorable group photo capturing the collective spirit of the event.

DJ Lord OTB’s presence and performance added an extra layer of excitement and energy to an already unforgettable evening at the Guinness Accravaganza.