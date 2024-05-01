The 5 Mysterious Water In The Body Of Man – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Parliament Chapel International (PCI) was yesterday lit with power-packed Revival amid prayers and spiritual impartation and directions for growth and revival.

Yesterday, Tuesday April 30, 2024 being the last day of the month ended the struggles of many people who behold the session and be part of the amazing encounter with the SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah.

The day was filled with serious prayers which attracted many testimonies from people across the world.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah during the service offer another amazing in-depth teaching of some of the mysteries of the world which believers must take seriously to be able to navigate through life’s journey.

These mysteries he named the “Five Mysterious Water In The Body Of Man”

The SEER took the spiritually-charged congregation through stages of prayer and offer direction using coconut water at the end of the service.

Mysterious Water In The Body Of Man

He said, the disease that kills man is in his mouth and whatever happens spiritually be it medically, scientifically and physically also works and manifests in the physical.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah gave the first mysterious water as:

TEARS:

He wonders is source. Where does it come from and How does it come about.

According to him, something must happen for it (TEARS) to flow and when it flows, it went straight to Heaven.

“When you pray God doesn’t listen but when you pray and cry, God listens,” he said.

John 11:35 “And Jesus wept.”

Making references to the death of Lazarus, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah averred that, the prayers offered by Jesus wasn’t want resurrected Lazarus, but Jesus Wept. His tears saved the day.

He also went deep into the importance and the power in Tears; teaching about the lives of Judas and Peter who, both went against God and yet one was saved.

Mathew 27: 3-5 “Then when Judas, his betrayer, saw that Jesus [was condemned, he repented and brought back the thirty pieces of silver to the chief priests and the elders, saying, “I have sinned by betraying innocent blood. They said, “What is that to us? See to it yourself. And throwing down the pieces of silver into the temple, he departed, and he went and hanged himself.”

According to him, Judas never swear but he repented. Yet, he wasn’t saved to enter into the Kingdom of God.

Mathew 26: 74-75 “Then he began to invoke a curse on himself and to swear, “I do not know the man.” And immediately the rooster crowed. And Peter remembered the saying of Jesus, “Before the rooster crows, you will deny me three times.” And he went out and WEPT BITTERLY.”

“Judas repented as we can see, yet he wasn’t saved. He didn’t go to Heaven. Peter swore before the whole congregation, to the extent of cursing himself yet he was saved. Why?”

According to him, Peter realizing his mistakes went and WEPT BITTERLY.

“Hypocrisy, Judas did what he did by throwing the silver and gold away but within him, he hasn’t repented. Peter wept and his tears went straight to Heaven and God forgave him,” he said.

SALIVA:

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said the second mystery water in man is Saliva.

According to him, life and death are in the tongue and everything that comes from the mouth is stronger than prayers.

In John 9:6 he said, “When he had thus spoken, he spat on the ground, and made clay of the spittle, and he anointed the eyes of the blind man with the clay,”

Mark 8:22 “Then He came to Bethsaida; and they brought a blind man to Him, and begged Him to touch him. So He took the blind man by the hand and led him out of the town. And when He had SPIT on his eyes and put His hands on him, He asked him if he saw anything. And he looked up and said, I see men like trees, walking. Then He put His hands on his eyes again and made him look up. And he was restored and saw everyone clearly. Then He sent him away to his house, saying, neither go into the town, nor tell anyone in the town.”

In the attached video, The SEER went deep into the power in SALIVA.