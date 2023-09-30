The Actions of EC Must Align with Safeguarding Voter’s Rights – Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, has emphasized that the primary responsibility of the Electoral Commission (EC) is to safeguard the voting rights of delegates. However, he has expressed concern that the EC’s actions during the ongoing limited voter registration process do not align with this core function.

He has pointed out that the EC appears to be causing frustration among delegates, particularly those in disadvantaged areas of the country.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newfile, the former Minority Leader emphasized that the Electoral Commission should act as a facilitator rather than an obstacle to the exercise of the right to vote. He underscored the importance of the right to vote, stating that it is a fundamental pillar of any functioning democracy. These remarks by the legislator come in the wake of the limited voter registration exercise, which commenced on September 12.