    Opinion

    The Ada Youths Combat Writes

    By: Prosper Kay

    We, the Youths of Ada, had never been happy until the demon-possessed witchdoctor, the queen-mother of Terkperbiawe, was disposed of and dismissed from the Ada Traditional Council. Naana Korleki Korley, an extremely evil queen-mother whose mind could have placed the death-dealing bomb at the Electrochem, the West Africa’s largest salt, and aso swallowed the fortunes brought to the youths and the people of Ada.

    Her recent interview with The Fourth Estate, in which she expressed her anger and frustration in attacking a company that is providing over 3000 jobs, offering interest free loans to over 1000 women and undertaking other great community social responsibility programs for human or social development.

    The Hellioness Naana Korleki Korley’s plans to fraud and deceive the people of Ada vis-a-vis Songor backfired, and now, as it stands, the Songor has become more profitable to the youths and the people of Ada than Nanaa Korleki Korley, her children, family and friends.

    If she’s not selfish, fraudulent and unkind, how can she be deceived by McDan? But because the gods of Ada are on the side of McDan, Nanaa Korleki Korley’s plans to defraud McDan and the people of Ada backfired, for the Songor as it stands belongs to the State.

    No wonder, a relentless search for evidence of satanic sufferings of the youths of Ada, caught up with a mischievous and rakish distooled queenmother of Terkperbiawe, Naana Korleki Korley, whose
    wide and devilish grinning over the economic progress in Ada by Electrochem, West Africa’s largest salt extraction industry in Ghana.

    Prosper Kay

