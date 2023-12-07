The Address Homes Founder, Onasanya Loses Mum

Dr Bisi Onasanya, the founder and chairman of The Address Homes Limited, is bereaved.

Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch. This is consolation for folks like Dr. Onasanya, following the passing of his mother, Mrs. Selimot Olaleye Elizabeth Onasanya, who peacefully transitioned to glory on November 16, 2023, at the ripe age of 88.

Although heartbroken, Dr. Onasanya found solace in the fact that his mother had lived an amazing life. He believed that she should be celebrated for raising a wonderful family and for providing him alongside his siblings with a solid foundation that enabled him to become a successful businessman, prominent banker, chartered accountant and a real estate Colossus.

Onasanya believes Madam Elizabeth, his mother, deserves to be remembered for her radiance, the joy and legacy of integrity she brought to her family, hence the need for a befitting celebratory burial for the matriarch.

In a statement, Onasanya disclosed that the burial rites are scheduled to take place on December 14, 2023, honouring the life and legacy of his beloved mother.

According to the obsequies, the final burial proceedings will commence with a burial service at Mama’s Church, Abundant Life Baptist Church, Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos State, beginning at 9 am.

Following the church service, a private internment ceremony will be held at the Ikoyi Cemetery (private wing) exclusively for family members.

The former Group Managing Director of First Bank Nigeria PLC further announced that a grand reception would follow later in the day for family and friends in Lagos.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of his family, Onasanya conveyed appreciation for the outpouring of support through visits and messages during this challenging time following the death of their mother. He acknowledged the overwhelming display of love and kindness, underscoring the impact it has had on strengthening their faith in God.

He said, “I wish to express our deepest gratitude to all those who have visited us and sent messages since the passing of our loving mother. The outpouring of love and kindness has been overwhelming, and we cannot thank you enough. Your support has greatly enhanced our abiding faith in God and service to humanity.

“Although our mother may no longer be physically with us, the essence of her being and the profound impact she made on the lives she touched will continue to endure. The quote, “To live in the hearts of those we love is not to die,” perfectly embodies the enduring spirit that my mother leaves behind. Her legacy will continue to resonate in the cherished memories, shared moments, and profound influence she had on family, friends, and the society.

“As myself, the entire Onasanya family, and all well-wishers gather to bid our final goodbyes, we celebrate the life of Mrs. Selimot Olaleye Elizabeth Onasanya. Her life will serve as a testament to the love, joy, and inspiration she brought to those privileged to have known her.”