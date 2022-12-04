The Address Homes Partners Lagos Govt on 3rd Real Estate Marketplace Confab, Exhibitions

As part of its contribution to the growth of the real estate sector in Nigeria, luxury property development company, The Address Homes has thrown its weight behind the 3rd Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibition put together by the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority, LASRERA.

The event, which would be in the form of a Town Hall meeting with the theme: “The Lagos Real Estate Emerging Markets – Mitigating Potential Risks,” has been scheduled for Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th December 2022 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu is expected to declare the event open on Tuesday 6th of December, 2022.

Seasoned speakers are billed for this year’s Conference and Exhibition to deliberate on potential risks in Real Estate Transactions, Laws that protect Real Estate investment Transactions, and Policies and Guidelines about Lagos State Real Estate Sector.

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on 7th of February, 2022, signed into law the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) bill in the bid to regulate, sanitise, protect individuals from illegal real estate transactions and fraudulent persons/organisations, monitor the activities of real estate transactions and ensure real estate transactions in the state conform to global best practices.

In a statement by The Address Homes, in view of its strategic role in the overall real estate business as a leading real estate company engaged in the acquisition, development and management of luxurious contemporary homes across Nigeria, it is supporting the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority, the agency in charge of the conference and exhibition to curb unscrupulous practices and promote global best practices and investment opportunities in the sector.

Speaking on the Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibition, Mr Segun Ogunbiyi, Marketing Manager, The Address Homes, noted, “The partnership between Address Homes and Lagos State Government on this conference and exhibition would further propel the already existing collaboration to promote integrity, professionalism, customer satisfaction and safety in real estate industry in Nigeria.”

Apart from its sponsorship role at the conference, The Address Homes will also be a major exhibitor, showcasing real estate development with a combination of high-class contemporary architectural design and high-level finishes with respect to designs and styles that meet consumer passion, taste and comfort.

Since its maiden edition in 2020, the real estate firm has consistently been a major supporter of LASRERA’s Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibition.

The Address Homes Limited is a leading real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing and managing luxurious contemporary homes across Nigeria.

With its pragmatic approach to solving problems and prioritizing customers’ specific needs in real estate in Nigeria, The Address Homes has continued to change the face of real estate development in Nigeria by delivering homes that combine high-class contemporary architectural design with high-level finishes as they are highly diversified with respect to design and styles.

From its inception, The Address Homes has made the policy of building the best homes at the most economical prices throughout Nigeria, thus delivering optimum value for money.

Some of the projects of The Address Homes include The Luxuria, located on Alexander Road, Dan and Dan located on Banana Road, Ikoyi, Osapa London, e.t.c

Presently, the firm has extended construction to Ikeja, GRA at Harold Shodipo and Aunty Ayo, Keffi Street, Ikoyi aimed at contributing 101 units to South West Ikoyi by 2023.

Warm regards,

Adejuwon Osunnuyi