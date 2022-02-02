The Africa Mercy Returns to Dakar to Resume Surgery

DAKAR, Senegal–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The President of the Republic of Senegal, His Excellency Mr. Macky Sall is pleased to announce that the Africa Mercy has returned as promised to continue the surgical operations and training that were interrupted in March 2020 by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ship’s presence is expected to last until November 2022.





The Minister of Health and Social Action presided over the arrival ceremony and welcomed the return of the hospital ship to contribute to the State’s efforts to strengthen the provision of surgical services.

“Human beings are at the heart of development, and it is imperative that they enjoy a better state of health for their full development and for their contribution to the development of our country. Therefore, the interventions of the Mercy Ships are an opportunity to achieve this goal, thus complementing the many efforts made by the State. To this end, I renew my confidence in all the members of the ship’s crew. I am convinced that the quality of human resources involved in this cooperation will enable us to give back hope,” stated M. Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr, Minister of Health and Social Action.

Between October 2021 and January 2022, the Mercy Ships patient selection team visited all 14 regions of the country. With the participation of the Chief Medical Officers of these regions, more than 900 patients have been selected for consultation with a surgeon with the hope to provide free surgery. Mercy Ships wishes to honor its promises to the people of Senegal and priority has been given to patients already identified in 2019/20 by the Chief Medical Officers of each region. The selection of patients is now closed. At the same time, nearly 750 health care providers will receive medical training in various specialties.

Mercy Ships has worked with the Ministry of Health and Social Action to develop protocols that ensure all activities are undertaken as safely as possible. These protocols are aligned with those in place in Senegal and Mercy Ships emphasizes that the plans may require further modification in response to the global and local coronavirus situation and will be updated regularly.

“Although Mercy Ships has never really left Senegal, it is an honor and a blessing to return in 2022. This return would not be possible without the partnership of the Senegalese government, which has continued to walk closely with us through a difficult season. On behalf of Mercy Ships, I would like to extend a special thank you to President Macky Sall for his friendship and support, which has enabled us to once again bring hope and healing to Senegal,” said Gert van der Weerdhof, CEO of Mercy Ships.

Thanks to donations from partner organizations and individuals, shipboard consultations, surgery, training, and mentoring are provided free of charge to local patients and professionals.

In May 2020, the Mercy Ships Executive Directors received a visit from Dr. Diop, as Ministerial Advisor to the President of the Republic of Senegal, H.E. Macky Sall, as part of a diplomatic mission. Dr. Diop’s visit is a testament to the close ties established with Mercy Ships through the ongoing diplomatic work of Dr. Pierre M’Pele, who heads the Mercy Ships Africa Office.

ABOUT MERCY SHIPS:

Mercy Ships uses hospital ships to deliver free, world-class healthcare services, capacity building, and sustainable development to those with little access in the developing world. Founded in 1978 by Don and Deyon Stephens, Mercy Ships has worked in more than 55 developing countries, providing services valued at more than $1.7 billion and directly benefitting more than 2.8 million people. Our ships are crewed by volunteers from over 60 nations, with an average of over 1200 volunteers each year. Professionals including surgeons, dentists, nurses, healthcare trainers, teachers, cooks, seamen, engineers, and agriculturalists donate their time and skills. With 16 national offices and an Africa Bureau, Mercy Ships seeks to transform individuals and serve nations one at a time. For more information, click on www.mercyships.org.

Hi-res photos and general Mercy Ships B-Roll video footage are available upon request.

