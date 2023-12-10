The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the Need for a Ceasefire in Gaza

Under the chairmanship of His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, members of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit, met on Saturday, December 9, 2023, with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

The committee members who participated in the meeting were the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine, Riad Malki, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan.

The Ministers discussed the accelerating events and dangerous developments in the Gaza Strip and their repercussions, the military aggression against unarmed civilians, and the importance of an immediate ceasefire to ensure the return of security and stability to the Gaza Strip.

The members of the committee stressed the need for the international community to move immediately towards stopping the continuous violations of international law by the Israeli occupation forces and international humanitarian law, in order to ensure full protection of civilians in the Gaza Strip. They also expressed their dissatisfaction with the failure of the Security Council to adopt a resolution demanding a ceasefire and to take serious and urgent steps to ensure the securing of relief corridors for the delivery of urgent humanitarian, food, and medical aid to the Gaza Strip.

The members of the Committee also demanded that the international community assume its responsibility towards returning to the path of a comprehensive and just peace, which is the only viable path to achieving and maintaining regional peace and security. They reiterated the need for creating serious political conditions that lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, in accordance with the relevant international resolutions, expressing their rejection of compartmentalizing the Palestinian issue and discussing the future of the Gaza Strip separate from the overall Palestinian issue.