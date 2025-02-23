The Babylon System is Over: Here Comes a New Kingdom

Never again should Ghanaians accommodate an insensitive, unconcerned, and intolerable system. The days where falsehood, media hijack, abuse of incumbency, populism, and alleged suppression of the judiciary are over, thank God.

Eight years of economic mismanagement, systemic and organised plunder of state resources, state capture, waste, nepotism, unfair preferential treatment, cronyism, abuse of office, impunity, and human rights violations reversed the gains made under the previous government and imposed untold suffering on Ghanaians (NDC 2024 Manifesto, page xxi).

When I sit down and reflect on the hardship Ghanaians suffered for many years stemming from the introduction of E-levy, Withholding tax on winnings from betting, lottery & games of chance, COVID-levy (COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy Act, 2021), collapse of banks, reckless borrowing and spending, haircuts, domestic debt exchange, state-sponsored illicit and illegal mining, and scramble for state assets, then I have all reasons to draw inspiration from the popular song “Babylon System” by the reggae Godfather and legend, Bob Marley:

We refuse to be

What you wanted us to be

We are what we are

That’s the way it’s going to be, if you don’t know

You can’t educate I

For no equal opportunity (talkin’ ’bout my freedom)

Talkin’ ’bout my freedom

People freedom and liberty!

Yeah, we’ve been trodding on the winepress much too long

Rebel, rebel!

Yes, we’ve been trodding on the winepress much too long

Rebel, rebel!

Babylon system is the vampire, yea! (vampire)

Suckin’ the children day by day, yeah!

Me say de Babylon system is the vampire, falling empire,

Suckin’ the blood of the sufferers, yeah!

Building church and university, wooh, yeah!

Deceiving the people continually, yeah!

Me say them graduatin’ thieves and murderers

Look out now they suckin’ the blood of the sufferers (sufferers)

Yea! (sufferers)

Tell the children the truth

Tell the children the truth

Tell the children the truth right now!

Come on and tell the children the truth

Tell the children the truth

Tell the children the truth

Tell the children the truth

Come on and tell the children the truth

‘Cause, ’cause we’ve been trodding on ya winepress much too long

Rebel, rebel!

And we’ve been takin’ for granted much too long

Rebel, rebel!

Got to rebel, y’all (rebel)

We’ve been trodding on the winepress much too long, yeah! (rebel)

Yeah! (rebel) Yeah! Yeah!

From the very day we left the shores (trodding on the winepress)

Of our Father’s land (rebel)

We’ve been trampled on (rebel)

Oh now! (takin’ for granted) Lord, Lord

We are very much aware of the new change, i.e., the resounding victory of the National Democratic Congress and the monumental and dreadful defeat of the New Patriotic Party. This victory and change have ignited the spirit of cherished Ghanaians, inspiring us to never again pray for such adversities and disregard for the citizenry experienced under the elephant advocates.

A previous system saw people who were afraid to talk, business players who were afraid to invest, journalists who were picked up by armed men purported to be national security operatives, and heads of second-cycle institutions who were voiceless. But this should be a constant reminder to all politicians and government officials, not excluding the NDC. In a similar spirit, I profess the same sentiment in the words of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama when he intimated, “Ghanaians have shown that the days of tolerance for disrespectful gaslighting by government officials are over.” Government officials should not underestimate our patience, even if we don’t react or speak excessively.

With less than 50 days in office, the president His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has demonstrated commendable governance and policy direction. In a swift and decisive manner, the administration has rolled out a series of strategic interventions aimed at fostering economic growth, improving education, tackling corruption, and ensuring social equity. One of the key achievements of the new government is securing the confidence of foreign investors. At the Africa Prosperity Dialogue 2025, the Arab Bank pledged to invest in the country’s ambitious 24-hour economy policy. This development aligns with the government’s vision of transforming the national economy into a robust, round-the-clock engine of productivity, thereby creating more jobs and boosting commercial activities across sectors.

I should be convinced that the 24-hour policy will be better than the planting for food and job where we had more branded vehicles than state farms. Additionally, in a major financial breakthrough, the government through the finance ministry has successfully negotiated a $2.8 billion debt relief package, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with official creditors. This measure is set to ease the country’s debt burden and create fiscal space for development initiatives. Demonstrating a firm stance on accountability and governance, the administration has formed the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team. This special task force has been mandated to trace, receive, and report same to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama on alleged traces of corruption, corruption related offences, misappropriated public funds and assets, ensuring that state resources are prudently managed and redirected toward national development. Recognising the pivotal role of education in national development, the government has taken crucial measures to address challenges in the sector.

It has constituted a National Education Forum, purportedly engaging key stakeholders to deliberate on reforms aimed at enhancing quality education and accessibility. The vision of NDC in providing education to the good people of Ghana has always been to create an educational system that nurtures talent, fosters innovation, and equips students to be globally competitive with relevant skills for the fast-changing job market (NDC 2024 Manifesto, Page 89).

To address financial burdens on students and parents, the Ministry of Education has directed the University of Ghana to reduce residential facility fees for both freshers and continuing students. This directive aligns with the government’s broader objective of making tertiary education more affordable and accessible. Further, in response to concerns over the feeding situation in public second-cycle institutions, the government has instituted interim measures to ensure students have access to adequate and nutritious meals, reinforcing its commitment to the welfare of students across the country.

This is to solve the problem of poor nutrition diets due to the awfully low allocations for school feeding and the government’s heavy indebtedness to caterers (NDC 2024 Manifesto, Page 90). Remarkably, this is consistent with the promise by the NDC government, which states, “The next NDC government will decentralise the procurement of food and other basic supplies, ensure timely food supply, and improve the quantity and quality of food for students.”

In a significant move to ease the financial burden on Muslim pilgrims, the government has reduced the 2025 Hajj fee from GH¢75,000 to GH¢ 62,000. The president during his campaign tour pledged this to our Muslim community. The flag bearer (as then was) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says he will reduce the cost of Hajj if elected president in the 2024 general election.

“He said the current Hajj cost of GH¢75,000, including airfare and accommodation, was expensive. This, according to him, has prevented some Muslims from fulfilling their pilgrimage to Mecca. Mr. Mahama said this during the congregational prayers for Eid ul-Adha on Sunday [June 16, 2024] with the Ahlussuna Wal-Jamah Muslim group at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Sunday.” This intervention is expected to enable more Ghanaian Muslims to fulfil their religious obligation without excessive financial strain.

In accordance with its infrastructure development agenda, the government has renewed its commitment to completing the Takoradi Market Circle Project. This initiative is expected to enhance trade, improve market facilities, and provide a conducive environment for businesses in the region. In a bid to ensure participatory governance, a scenario that was rare in the erstwhile government the current administration has sanctioned the National Economic Dialogue, which will bring together policymakers, economists, business leaders, and civil society organisations to discuss pragmatic strategies for economic recovery and sustainable growth. This dialogue underscores the government’s commitment to inclusivity and evidence-based policymaking.

With less than three months in office, the president His Excellency John Dramani Mahama government has demonstrated a proactive approach to governance, tackling critical issues with urgency and strategic foresight. From economic restructuring to social welfare and infrastructural development, the administration’s swift interventions signal a commitment to fulfilling its mandate and driving national progress. As the government continues to implement its policies, citizens remain hopeful for sustained development and improved governance in the coming years. We will consistently hold the government responsible for fulfilling its core mandates; this is the essence of democracy and the rule of law. We closely monitor and lend our support to the government, but we will continue to voice our opinions. I shall exploit my discovered voice.

In conclusion, this new administration must learn from the mistakes of the past and commit to serving the good people of Ghana with integrity, respect, and accountability. The era of disregard and disrespect for Ghanaians is over. Any government that fails to put the people first will face the same fate as its predecessors (i.e., the New Patriotic Party). The people of Ghana have spoken before, and they will not hesitate to do so again. It is time for true leadership that prioritises progress, unity, and the welfare of all citizens. God, please bless Ghana. This is my Homeland.

Felix Oppusu Paapa Agyiri (Educational sociologist)

PhD Candidate

Paapafelix160@gmail.com

+233557430188