The Bank Hospital Management Says The Facility Serves General Public Too

Mr Indren Pooven, the Chief Executive of the the Bank Hospital, has debunked the erroneous perception that the Hospital serves only Staff of the Bank of Ghana.

He said, “we want to inform the public that our facility is here to serve everyone.”

Mr Pooven, in a media interaction and tour of the facility ahead of its Open day event, said the perception was a misconception.

The Open Day, which comes off from May 20 to 21, 2022, is to give the public an opportunity to acquaint themselves with the various specialities and facilities available to cater for their health needs.

The event will be on the theme: “Good Health for Everyone.”

He said the public would also have the opportunity to enjoy free medical screening to thoroughly examine the body and receive free counseling on existing health conditions.

The CEO, therefore, urged everyone to visit the facility on the stipulated dates for a top notch client-focused and professional health-

care service provision.

Some of the services that would be rendered on the Day are Visual acuity test, health risk assessment, diet counseling, rapid test for malaria, diabetes, typhoid, salmonella and hepatitis B.

Others are counseling on women’s health, pre-natal, labour, and delivery, breast examination, vital checks, weight, BMI, dental screening, hearing assessment, medical counseling and many more.

Dr Vincent Smith, the Acting Director of Nursing at the Hospital, during the tour said the facility had pharmacy on all the floors to service patients.

He said the facility had three V.V.I.P and six Executive Wards, Miscellaneous diagnostic, Medical Ward, Children’s Ward, Physiotherapy, Urology procedure Unit, Surgical Ward, Denral Department, Laboratory, Theatre, E.N.T/EYE Department, OBS and Gynae Department and Radiology among others.

The Bank Hospital is a multi-disciplinary private healthcare facility that focuses on the best clinical outcomes for its clients, established by the Bank of Ghana.

It was officially opened to the public on July 8, 2021.

The Hospital is a State-of-the- Art facility with modern technology and offers a broad

spectrum of expert medical care and services that meet the needs of the communities they serve.