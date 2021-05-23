In an article titled: “We have lost the battle for academic freedom. The Universities have become the seat for culture of silence”, a disastrous Regional Minister-cum- failed Professor, parading as Avea Nsoh or something like that, classically accepted his description as a total failure in all aspects of life, held by a section of the public about him.

Readers are reminded that, Avea Nsoh was kicked out of office as Upper East Regional Minister by then President Mahama, following his disastrous and catastrophic stewardship of the Region.

In paragraph 2 of the failed Professor’s jibber-jabber write-up, he bitterly laments that: “The media only made some inaudible noise. Parliament was dead silence”. What a classic failure! Avea is clueless as to the context in which to use the words, silent and silent. Point of correction: Parliament was dead ‘silent’, NOT “dead silence”.

Having whipped the loud-mouthed Avea to pulp with this elementary correction, let me now soothe his pain by knocking some sense into his blockhead.

All the distinguished persons being honoured by the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), and the Special Guest of Honour, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and the Minister of Education, Hon. Yaw Adutwum (MP), are successful politicians, unlike Avea Nsoh, who is widely acclaimed as a failed politician.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, was for a considerable period in the past, a Member of Parliament (MP). He only left the business of Parliament to contest for the Presidency. The rest is history, even though Avea Nsoh and other pathetic individuals like him, myopically believe that, a dead goat won the 2020 Presidential Election.

In respect of the former Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Prof. Mike Oquaye, he similarly left Parliament in pursuit of higher goals, which he successfully achieved with ease.

Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Hon. Yaw Adutwum, recently won their respective seats to Parliament.

From the above, it is vividly clear that, UEW under the able leadership of the undisputed Vice-Chancellor (VC), Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, has no room to accommodate failed politicians like Avea Nsoh and his accomplices.

Only the most successful and the best, are caught by the eagle eye of the most successful VC in the history of UEW, thus Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni.

The upcoming vacancy in the office of VC of UEW from 1st October, 2021, was advertised globally. The main requirement was to be of professorial rank, whether associate or full. Any hopeless and good-for-nothing professor like Avea Nsoh, who failed to put in their application for the above position, should spare a majority of the discerning Ghanaian public, their stupid and foolish opinions on who succeeds Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni on 1st October, 2021.

Apart from Allah, nothing can stop the Special Congregation at UEW, slated for Wednesday, 26th May, 2021.

Those who paid huge bribes to put the initial Congregation in 2020 on hold, are reminded that, they are NOT God, and can NEVER be!!

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)