The Betway Casino section in Bulgaria and Ghana – differences and similarities

Despite the fact that many countries do not have land-based and online casinos, Ghana and Bulgaria offer both things. The two countries are thousands of kilometers away from each other, but they have a similar approach when it comes down to casinos. So, once you read the article from Betenemy that will show you what you should know about casino BetWay for Bulgaria, don’t be surprised that many of the things there will also apply to the platform in Ghana.

Betway recently started offering its services in Bulgaria because it obtained a license from the regulators. With that being said, the company has been accepting players from Ghana for a while, so it shouldn’t be surprising many people use it to play casino games.

Since Betway is among the few legal gambling companies in Bulgaria and Ghana, its casino section looks similar in both places. However, there are also some differences that gamblers need to consider, so let’s learn more about them.

The similarities

Regardless of which legit online casino you visit, you will see that it offers an impressive number of games. Therefore, it shouldn’t be surprising that Betway provides its clients in Bulgaria and Ghana with plenty of options.

Besides the different slots known for their graphics, this online casino also gives them access to live casino games. It seems like Betway pays special attention to those types of titles because it knows that it needs to compete against popular land-based casinos. Gamblers in these European and African countries have the chance to avail themselves of loads of brick-and-mortar casinos that provide a solid selection of titles. However, since Betway offers incredible games that punters can access at home or on the go, punters no longer need to go to the “real” casinos.

Another feature that is accessible in Ghana and Bulgaria is the practice mode. Thanks to this option, gamblers who choose one of the many slots after reading the Betway casino overview from Betenemy will have the chance to test it for free. Keep in mind that both platforms might require you to login into your account before using this feature.

Lastly, we have to point out that Betway offers a search tool for its customers in Ghana and Bulgaria. This feature allows them to find specific casino games in a matter of seconds, which is always a plus.

The differences

The fact that the same gambling company is available in multiple countries doesn’t mean it needs to offer the same things. Each betting market is different, and Betway knows it because it is accessible worldwide.

When it comes down to the differences in the casino sections in Bulgaria and Ghana, the most obvious one is the additional categories available to Ghanaian players. The latter can choose from options, such as progressives, variety, instant win, low data, med data, and high data. Unfortunately, neither of these options are available to Betway’s clients in Bulgaria.

Final thoughts

Betway does not have a lot of experience in Bulgaria because it recently opened its doors to local online bettors. Once the company learns what local online casinos fans are interested in, it will probably add even more games and special bonuses. For now, players have access to a range of popular games and a welcome offer for the casino that can give them extra funds. We are yet to see free spins, a VIP Club, and casino tournaments, things that are accessible on other online casinos in Bulgaria.