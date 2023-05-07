The Bible Controversy: Apostle Thomas Kusi-Appiah Defends Apostle Amoako Attah

A Security analyst and a social commentator, Apostle Thomas Kusi-Appiah has delved deep into the controversies surrounding comments made by the Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, that the Bible is full of stories.

According to him, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said nothing wrong to warrant the attacks from some Christians and some pastors.

He however explained that, it is true that there are some who heard the Word of the Bible but decides to give explanation without understanding the Word itself.

He averred that it is not just about reading the Bible but understanding and receiving Revelation thereof to use the Word to shape your life.

“Anytime you read the Bible, you are operating at a level; you are acquiring Information. That is the Information level.”

Supporting his explanation with quote from the Bible, Revelation. 1: 3 “Blessed is the one who reads aloud the words of this prophecy, and blessed are those who hear, and who keep what is written in it, for the time is near,” he said after receiving the Information, one has to move to the next level of Understanding the Word.

“Those who read the Bible for reading sake only acquire information and that alone won’t help them. You must move to understand the Word to acquire the Revelation of the Word,” he said.

The third level, he said is to Obey by walking according to the Word.

“People operating at the Revelation level are those who use the word to shape their lives.”

“Avram Moshie is operating at the Information level. That is why in the Church, we have Christians who hear the Word telling them not to steal, drink, prostitute, but these same people will leave the church and do these same things that the Bible forbids because they only hear the Word and believe it as stories. These people are operating at the Information level.”

He said, whenever one reads the Bible at the Information level, everything becomes a lie.…The Bible is a book of the spirit not a spiritual book.”

Apostle Thomas Kusi-Appiah indicated that the Bible contains stories, culture, etc and everything can be found in the Bible but “God places His Spirit on the Bible so as you read, and you place spirit to it by getting the Revelation, you will benefit.”

He also said, “When you operate at the information level, the Bible becomes contradictory. And I am saying this, that Avram Moshie is operating at the Information level.”

He also mentioned that there is no power in the Bible when the one who is reading it does so at the Information level, but when he/she moves to the next level, which is the Revelation level, because it takes the spirit of God to reveal the meaning of the Word.

“At the revelation level there is no confusion in the Bible,” he said.

According to him, there are many Christians today who are operating at the Information level and depending on where you stand, that is when you understand the Bible; when you are standing at the Information level that is where you will get all the confusions and contradictions, but, when you are at the Revelation level, you will get the understanding to use the Word to shape your life.

He said Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s comments stem from the point that there are stages to the Understanding of the Word of God (Bible) and so at the when one decides to operate at the Information level only, he believes the contradictions and feels the Bible is not true.

According to him, people who understand the Bible and have the revelation can easily confuse people and turn them away from God and the truth, because they have the Information which they can use to pursue that, hence Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said nothing wrong.