The Bible Doesn’t Prohibit Women from Wearing Trousers – Pastor Damina

Pastor Abel Damina, the Senior Pastor of Power City International in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, holds the belief that the Bible does not explicitly forbid women from wearing trousers. He asserts that the choice of clothing is influenced by cultural norms and societal acceptance, rather than being solely dictated by religious scripture.

According to Pastor Damina, clothing choices are expressions of culture, varying across different societies. For instance, he points out that in places like Scotland, women commonly wear trousers without it conflicting with their cultural practices.

His viewpoint emphasizes the importance of modesty and the coverage of one’s body, irrespective of the specific clothing in question.