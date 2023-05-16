Two great teachers of the Gospel, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) and Apostle Thomas Kusi-Appiah, a Security analyst and a social commentator, have delved deeper into the topic “THE BIBLE IS A BOOK OF THE SPIRIT AND NOT A SPIRITUAL BOOK.”

The two who were speaking on PCI Radio’s Prophetic Kitchen program last Thursday stressed the importance for people to get the revelation of the Word of God.

According to them, because the Bible (Word) is an Information, it takes the Spirit of God to guide readers and listeners to the Revelation.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah who moderated the discussion pointed out that the Word of God is the food of the soul and that in this end time there must be an increase in knowledge, but it seems Christianity is just where it is because they have relied so much on the information.

“I always say this that, when you are not updated you become outdated.

God is a God of sound, not noise but nowadays it seems the noise is getting too much and louder than the sound. Elijah said I heard a sound,” he said.

He took a Scripture; John 6 v 58 – 69, and enumerated that Jesus Christ on one occasion was speaking about a Bread which He shared among the multitude and in another occasion, He was speaking about a Bread which when one eats, he shall never die.

“This is that bread which came down from heaven: not as your fathers did eat manna, and are dead: he that eateth of this bread shall live for ever. These things said he in the synagogue, as he taught in Capernaum. Many therefore of his disciples, when they had heard this, said, This is an hard saying; who can hear it? When Jesus knew in himself that his disciples murmured at it, he said unto them, Doth this offend you? What and if ye shall see the Son of man ascend up where he was before? It is the spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profiteth nothing: the words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said because the people received the message about the Bread at the Information level, they got confused and that destroyed the Church.

He said: “Because of the Word ‘Bread’, the Church collapsed. They are not able to connect to the Spirit. That is why you cannot force me to change my message.

“Even His own Disciples got confused. The word ‘bread’ means information, it means doctrine so if you remain in the information level you will be offended by so many things. Jesus said the words that I speak, they are not information, they are revelation, they are spirit and they give life.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah averred that if people remain in the information level, anything can kill them because information level doesn’t heal.

Apostle Thomas Kusi-Appiah

Apostle Thomas Kusi-Appiah on his part noted that the Bible is a manual and God tells us how to study it through the impartation of His Spirit.

He said, we took the application of the Word in our own way and neglect how God instructed us to study.

Apostle Thomas Kusi-Appiah read Revelation 1 v 3 to buttress his point that as we read, we acquire information; and when we read, we see ourselves in it but that is not the end.

“The Words in the Bible are a reflection of you. You must go deeper to get the revelation to generate the revolution. If you read the Bible at the Information level only you would begin to understand the Bible as a mere book of stories,” he said.

“Blessed is the one who reads aloud the words of this prophecy, and blessed are those who hear, and who keep what is written in it, for the time is near,” he said after receiving the Information, one has to move to the next level of Understanding the Word.

“Those who read the Bible for reading sake only acquire information and that alone won’t help them. You must move to understand the Word to acquire the Revelation of the Word,” he said.

He said, whenever one reads the Bible at the Information level, everything becomes a lie.…The Bible is a book of the spirit not a spiritual book.”

Both teachers said the time has come for the church to move away from the information level because information level creates a lot of confusion in the minds of people in the church, making an example with marriage.

According to Apostle Thomas Kusi-Appiah, Romans 12:20 makes it clear what marriage is all about and that the whole concept of creation is about transportation and God puts us together already.

“He has moved us into the physical realm. And you can now see it when you are reading it at the Revelation level. Marriage is more important to God than you because marriage is God. When you are at the information level, you can’t understand it until revelation level God’s spirit is guiding you, and your common sense is not working, that is when you will get the greater understanding.”

He also averred that the we have spread information for too long and it never helped but the time has come for all to take a step further to understand the Word, and when that happens, the Spirit of God will take over our thoughts and guide us through to get the Revelation and the Revolution to act and operate sincerely.